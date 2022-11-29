Movecat PROstage+ Series Chain Hoists

With their exclusive distribution announcement earlier this year, The P.A. People are proud to represent the Movecat range of hoists and control systems in Australia and New Zealand.

Movecat manufacture a broad range of specialist entertainment hoists with applications in a variety of theatre, performance space and venue settings.

“We are proud to represent the new range of Movecat hoists. The new PROstage+ series, with 500kg and 1000kg lifting capacity are our lightest D8+ single-fall-hoist ever; they weigh just 29kg and 62kg respectively, with 18m of lift,” said Chris Dodds, Managing Director of The P.A. People.

The P.A. People’s initial stock order of 48 500kg and 1000kg hoists will be departing Germany later his month, but there is every possibility that they may all be committed before they arrive in Australia.

“I first saw the PROstage+ hoists a few years ago,” commented Chris Dodds. ”They are significantly lighter than any other D8+ hoist on the market – around 85kg for a one-tonne D8+ hoist with 36m of its unique ‘D’ shaped chain – is remarkable.”

Whilst the PROstage+ range is a relatively new addition to The P.A. People’s inventory, they are no strangers to the wider Movecat range. Over the past three years, The P.A. People have worked with Movecat products on a number of hoisting projects, for example: the design and supply of the 10-tonne motorised Gondola supporting four LED screens at Sydney’s Ken Rosewall Arena. Supported by four 2.5-tonne Movecat PlusLite chain hoists with 25m Height of Lift, the system is rated D8+, but also features full load monitoring and position encoders on each hoist for additional safety and a unique bespoke cable management system.

Movecat are Germany’s number one supplier of specialist entertainment hoists. They provide a complete range of chain motor products and hoisting control systems from the entry level ECO-X range, though the D8+ PROstage+ and PLUS-X range to the OMK BVG-C1 compliant and VMK variable speed models – along with load monitoring systems and their SIL3 compliant I-motion control systems.

The P.A. People are able to provide System Integration and full Automation Solutions and will soon carry a broad range of Movecat products and spare parts in their Sydney office. Their Venue Engineering team includes factory trained Movecat technicians and service personnel, and they are able to provide design assistance, periodic maintenance, certification and ad-hoc callout services.

For further details, please contact: venueengineering@papeople.com.au

Visit: papeople.com.au / Contact: +61.2.87558700