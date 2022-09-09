NAS New Zealand Trade Shows – Sept 2022

NAS are running their own tradeshows in Auckland and Christchurch this month. NAS account holders will receive $100.00 credit (per account holder) on their NAS account for attending. All account holders in attendance will go in the draw to win a further $4,000 credit on their NAS accounts! And if you’re not an account holder, they can sign you up at the event! Winners will be drawn at both the Auckland and Christchurch events. Here’s the details:

AUCKLAND

Commercial Audio Trade Show

Featuring gear from inDESIGN, Pliant Technologies, Kali Audio, Ashly d&b audiotechnik, Soundtube, and Listen Technologies

TUE 13th SEP – WED 14th SEP 2022, Vodafone Events Centre, Sir Noel Robinson Conference Centre, Room 3. 8:30am – 4:30pm. Happy Hour from 4:30pm daily!

d&b audiotechnik Soundscape Demos and Product Training

TUE 13th SEP – THU 15th SEP 2022. Vodafone Events Centre, Sir Noel Robinson Conference Centre, Room 6

Soundscape Demos – Daily at 8:30am, 1:00pm and 4:30pm

d&b Product Introductory Course

TUE 13th SEP – 9:00am-5:00pm. In-depth course on the d&b range and models of product on offer, as well as how to choose the correct product for the given space and project.

d&b ArrayCalc and System Design Training

WED 14th SEP – 9:00am-5:00pm. Dedicated to Integrators, Consultants and Installers.

d&b ArrayCalc and System Design Training

THU 15th SEP – 9:00pm-5:00pm. Dedicated to Rental Partners and Production Companies

Lunch provided, Happy Hour from 4:30!

Register here for all d&b sessions

CHRISTCHURCH

Commercial Audio Trade Show

Featuring gear from inDESIGN, Pliant Technologies, Kali Audio, Ashly d&b audiotechnik, Soundtube, and Listen Technologies

TUE 20th SEP – WED 21st SEP 2022, Chateau on the Park – Christchurch, a DoubleTree by Hilton, Camelot Room. 20th: 8:30am – 4:30pm. 21st: 8:30am – 2:00pm

For more info, contact NAS’s Auckland office on (09) 414 4220 or via email at mailto:salesnz@nas.solutions