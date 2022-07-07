Neumann and Merging Technologies join forces

(Pic L-R Ralf Oehl, CEO of Georg Neumann GmbH, Andreas Sennheiser, co-CEO of the Sennheiser Group, and Claude Cellier, founder and CEO of Merging Technologies)

German studio specialist Neumann.Berlin and Swiss company Merging Technologies – one of the world’s leading manufacturers of high- resolution digital audio recording systems – will now be working together under the umbrella of the Sennheiser group. Sennheiser has taken over the shares of Merging Technologies entirely. With this step, Neumann.Berlin will enlarge its range of high-quality audio solutions.

With its legendary microphones, monitors, and headphones, Neumann.Berlin is regarded worldwide as a reference not only by professional users such as recording studios and broadcasters, but also by semi-professional customers. Neumann solutions stand not only for reliability and lasting value, but also for the ultimate in sound quality. Neumann is continuing to build on this strong position and is now strategically expanding its product range. The integration with Merging Technologies is part of Neumann’s growth strategy. “We plan to strengthen Neumann’s offering, particularly in the area of digital workstreams, in order to provide our customers with holistic audio solutions in studio quality. Merging Technologies’ products and solutions are an excellent complement to the Neumann product portfolio. We are therefore very much looking forward to working together with the Merging team,” says Ralf Oehl, CEO of Georg Neumann GmbH. Merging Technologies is one of the world’s leading suppliers of AD/DA solutions, digital audio workstations, as well as a pioneer in software development to support the AES67 standard.

Advertisement

“Neumann.Berlin and Merging Technologies are a perfect match and the collaboration opens up new opportunities for both parties,” adds Claude Cellier, founder and CEO of Merging Technologies. “Both companies share a passion for excellence and a commitment to always set new standards in audio.” The existing portfolio of the two companies will remain unchanged. The first joint product of the partnership between Neumann.Berlin and Merging Technologies will be a Neumann audio interface that enables the perfect integration of Neumann products into a digital infrastructure.

With the takeover, Meging Technologies will become part of the Sennheiser Group through the strategic partnership. Its team of around 20 people will continue to be located at the company’s site in Puidoux, Switzerland, but will work closely with the Neumann team in Berlin; the two companies see great potential for new joint collaborations, particularly in the area of development and innovation. “We are very pleased to welcome Merging’s employees as part of the Sennheiser Group,” said Andreas Sennheiser, co-CEO of the Sennheiser Group. “As a family-owned company, we want to grow sustainably on the strength of our own resources in the coming years. To achieve this, we are investing significantly in our professional business.” Both sides have agreed not to disclose financial details.