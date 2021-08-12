New Gear August 2021

Absen JD Series

Absen has launched the Jade Dragon (JD) Series. A transparent LED display solution, created to be used in windows or to divide spaces, the JD Series boasts a lightweight 6.5kg design, as well as 10mm thickness and up to 86% transparency. Featuring brightness of up to 7,000nits and a high refresh rate of 3,840Hz/20,000Hz, advertisers can be assured that content on the JD Series will be eye-catching and bold, and uncompromised by the transparency of the screen. Retailers, meanwhile, will gain the added benefit of windows that can not only provide ample light and visibility for instore products, but also advertise to and attract customers.

Chauvet Professional Rogue Outcast 1 BeamWash

The Rogue Outcast 1 BeamWash is a lightweight, IP65 rated, LED Beam and Wash fixture enhanced with a pixel-mappable LED ring around its face. A unique lens design developed for tight beam effects allows for a wide zoom range of 3.9° to 55.3°. Seven 45W RGBW LEDs combine excellent colour mixing with a punchy output featuring 16-bit dimming and several dimming modes for advanced control. The outer ring comprises of 12 pixel-mappable RGB LED zones underneath a smoked stealth filter.

Cameo H2

The Cameo H2 is a DMX-controllable house light with options for full colour, warm white, and daylight LEDs in either a black or white enclosure. It features 180 W daylight LED with 17,000 lm total output, 5,600 K colour temperature and CRI > 90 for optimal reproduction, and an adjustable beam angle from 19° to 85° using exchangeable lenses. Control is via DMX and W-DMX.

Cameo Flat Pro Series

Whenever confined space necessitates the need for particularly flat spotlights, Cameo offers you the optimal solution with the FLAT PRO series. The compact PAR cans with RGBWA colour mixing and high refresh rate are available in three versions with 7, 12 or 18 extremely bright 10 watt LEDs. They operate silently due to convection cooling and are also available as IP65-rated outdoor fixtures.

d&b audiotechnik D40

The D40 is a four-channel Class D amplifier featuring reduced size and weight, advanced voltage management, and increased system performance while significantly reducing power consumption for improved environmental friendliness. Its maximum output power is 4x 2400/2000 W into 4/8 Ω. The amplifier’s user interface consists of a 4.3-inch (480 x 272 pix.) colour touchscreen and a digital rotary encoder, providing comprehensive information of the device configuration and enhanced status monitoring.

ChamSys MagicQ MQ250M Stadium Console

The ChamSys MagicQ MQ250M Stadium combines high show control capacity with portability, for a complete on-the-go console solution. MQ250M has the ability to control up to 128 universes without any additional processing equipment with the ready-to-go MagicQ software you are already familiar with. 10 backlit and motorised faders and 10 backlit playback encoders with executors give you a lot of programming real estate in the MQ250M’s small frame.

AIDA HD-X3L-IP67

Introducing the camera where no other AIDA products have gone before; the outdoors. Operate in almost any environment with IP67 rated protection, covering against dust, moisture, and even water submersion up to 1m for 30 minutes. These are ideal specs for all-weather sporting events, professional biology research, and OB vehicles looking for that next scoop.

Kiloview N6 HDMI/NDI

The Kiloview N6 HDMI/NDI converter is a bi-directional converter that supports HDMI input (encoder) to both NDI and NDI|HX with loop through for view on monitor, or HDMI video output (decoder) from NDI and NDI|HX. This is the first NDI converter based on NDI SDK 5.0 which can handle both NDI and NDI|HX, encoding and decoding. The N6 HDMI/NDI includes PoE, built-in big tally light, PTZ control, 3.5mm audio line in/out, multi-channel audio, and intercom functions.

Neumann KH 750 AES67

The compact KH 750 AES67 is the ideal subwoofer for all areas in which audio over IP in existing AES67 infrastructure is to be routed all the way to the loudspeakers in a redundant and lossless manner. Its AES67 interface allows it to address not only the subwoofer but the entire stereo system, including the speakers connected to the KH 750 AES67. Its dual AES67 audio network connections are fully compliant with broadcast standards such as ST 2110 and ST 2022-7 redundancy. At the same time, the KH 750 AES67 is also compatible with Dante generated AES67 network streams.

Event Lighting PS200LEFC

The PS200LEFC is a full-colour profile spot light engine, featuring a 200W RGBL (Red, Green, Blue and Lime ) LED. The unit has an aluminium housing, 3-pin DMX, PowerCON in/out, 16-bit dimming and a user-friendly interface. Lens options to suit the PS200LEFC are ordered separately. Compatible models are the PSLII19 (19°), PSLII26 (26°) and PSLII36 (36°).

Powersoft T Series

The new T902 and T904 have been introduced to extend the applications of the T Series even further, allowing it to cover the requirements for any system deployment, including larger-scale live sound applications. The T902 is a 2-channel amplifier specified to deliver 4000W at 2 Ohms, 3200W at 4 Ohms, or 1800W at 8 Ohms, and its high rail voltage and peak current on the outputs make it ideal for driving large 4-Ohm subwoofers (like dual 18’’) or 2- and 3-way line sources. The other addition to the T Series family is the 4-channel T904, which can deliver 1800W at 2 Ohms, 2000W at 4 Ohms, or 1600W at 8 Ohms. This new amplifier platform is designed to power bi-amped systems like stage monitors, 2-way point source speakers, and 2-way line sources, as well as smaller subwoofers.

grandMA3 software release 1.5

MA Lighting has now released grandMA3 software version 1.5. This release brings many new features and functionalities, workflow improvements in different areas of programming and additional tools especially for the first steps into the world of grandMA3 lighting control systems. Top features include – absolute and relative values completely separated, USB MIDI support for the onPC software, Agenda, and free-designable DMX curves.

Epson ELPEC01

Exclusively designed to fit Epson EB-PU2000/1000 series projectors, the ELPEC01 external camera is now available to pair. Attach an ELPEC01 external camera directly to the EB-PU series or ELPLX01S or ELPLX02S UST lens to enable powerful installation capabilities. Powered by Epson Professional Tool software and Epson Projector Management software, ELPEC01 automates manual installation processes and enables remote camera access.

Dynalink USB Conference Microphone D0985

This USB conferencing microphone is a portable device allowing you to take your conference room and meetings anywhere. It provides clear and crisp audio for group conferencing and one-on-one communications. It can also be used to take audio-only phone calls and allow groups of meeting participants to be included in the conversation. A convenient centrally mounted mute button provides a quick way to switch the microphone on or off without touching the connected device.

NovaStar VX1000

The VX1000 is NovaStar’s new all-in-one controller that integrates video processing and video control into one box. The VX1000 can be used in applications such as medium and high-end rental, stage control systems and fine-pitch applications. 10 Ethernet ports of output provide 6.5 million pixels of loading capacity. A single unit can output a maximum width of 10,240 pixels, with a maximum height of 8,192 pixels. The VX1000 features 4K x 1K@60Hz high resolution input, 4K x 1K point-to-point display, and 3 x 4K layers, with free scaling for each layer.

Clear-Com Arcadia Central Station

Arcadia Central Station is a next-generation scalable IP platform which integrates all wired and wireless partyline systems, including the FreeSpeak family of digital wireless solutions and HelixNet Digital Partyline. The system can license up to 96 IP ports in a single RU device, with further licensing add-ons anticipated in the future, making Arcadia the intercom centrepiece for a vast range of applications best served by partyline workflows.

Clear-Com FreeSpeak Edge Base Station

The FreeSpeak Edge Base Station supports the full range of FreeSpeak digital wireless solutions. This standalone base station can support the FreeSpeak Edge 5 GHz, FreeSpeak II 1.9 GHz (including both E1 and IP transceivers), FreeSpeak II 2.4 GHz, as well as third-party Dante devices. Configuration is easy with a new CCM browser-based configuration manager, two full-colour high-resolution touch screen displays, and advanced menu options directly from the front panel.

Clear-Com CC-28

The CC-28 features a 4-pin XLR connector and is a lightweight, single-ear headset with an over-the-head design and a flexible gooseneck microphone. The headset’s dynamic microphone can be muted by moving the microphone boom; rotating it up will mute the microphone while rotating down in front of the mouth will un-mute the microphone. The CC-28 is the functional replacement of the CC-26k lightweight headset.

Robe CUETE

The latest moving head spotlight fixture from Robe is a compact, high-quality solution for small-to-medium productions, performance spaces or installations. Creating dynamic effects and projections is quick and simple with the CUETE, which offers a CMY colour mixing system and an impressive 4,200-lumen output of sharp, crystal clear white light. CUETE utilises Robe’s patented TE 120W White LED Engine which is at the core of the manufacturer’s TRANSFERABLE ENGINE technology. The CUETE’s 16-degree fixed beam lens has remote control focus and can be swapped to the optional 24-degree lenses for shorter throw and low ceiling scenarios.

Williams AV Convey Video

Convey Video is the world’s first real-time language translation, open captioning, and archiving system for the pro-AV industry. Powered by Google’s artificial intelligence platform, Convey Video eliminates the barriers of language with real-time translation and can transcribe up to 27 languages and more than 70 dialects with up to 94% accuracy. In addition to real-time continuous translation, Convey Video provides accurate speech-to-text transcription and archiving of all events.

TASCAM VS-R264 and VS-R265 V1.1 Firmware

TASCAM has released V1.1 firmware for the VS-R264 and VS-R265 Video Streamer/Recorders, which increases the number of concurrent RTMP streams from 1 to 3. This allows a VS-R to stream simultaneously to up to 3 online video platforms that use the RTMP or RTMPS protocol, which include YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Wowza, Vimeo, Boxcast, DaCast and many others. RTMP can also be used to stream to online education platforms such as Planet eStream and Panopto. With multiple RTMP streams available, the VS-R can now send one stream to the main server URL and send a second stream to a different URL for a backup server, something that many online platforms provide for extra resilience.

