New Gear March 2022

Altronics Armoured HDMI Cables

These cables have been designed primarily for the events industry, with added protection for plugs and extra thick sheathing with reinforcement so you can set up and pull down your gear without having to worry about cabling damage. Featuring an armoured sheath for added protection, stainless steel and Kevlar braiding, and slimline plug to suit 25mm conduit. Available in 10m to 100m lengths, each with a fitted plug protector and velcro strapping. All cables are 4K HDMI 2.0 HDCP 2.2 compliant.

New Zealand: Altronics www.altronics.com.au or +61 (0) 8 9428 2122

Universal Audio Microphones

Universal Audio, known for its high-end audio interfaces and plugins, is branching out into a new market with the announcement of its first world-class microphones. New microphone models include the SD-1 Dynamic and SP-1 Condenser pair and Sphere L22, along with a line of hand-built tube and FET mics under the UA Bock brand. Universal Audio Microphones bring world-class sound and timeless UA design to the microphone market for the first time ever.



New Zealand: Music Link www.musiclinknz.co.nz or (09) 250 0068

PROLiGHTS Astra Wash37Pix

The Astra Wash37Pix is a 37x 40W OSRAM RGBW fixture, with a wide zoom range of 4 to 54º, capable of outputting nearly 18,000lm. Just like the Astra Wash19Pix, the bigger version comes with an external pixel ring for added pixel effects. The fixture has a newly designed and proprietary front lens and glass light rods, with exceptionally high optical efficiency across the entire zoom range. The Astra range features augmented pixel performance, supporting individual pixel control through DMX or ethernet-based protocols, or with the built-in pixel macros, personalised by the user, and designed to work seamlessly with the other Astra moving washes.

New Zealand: Show Technology New Zealand www.showtech.com.au/homenz/ (09) 869 3293

GLP Impression X5

The GLP impression X5 uses 19 powerful 40 Watt RGBL LEDs to give an incredible output with increased colour gamut. GLP’s new iQ. Gamut calibration algorithm ensures the impression X5 creates clean white points with CRI 90 at 6,500 K and has the ability to switch to other fixed colour temperatures instantly, all calibrated exactly to the black body line. With new super-fast zoom mechanics, the impression X5 offers a zoom range from 3.5° to 60° with homogenous light distribution across its entire range. A new front face with a circular design offers a fresh modern look, a round aperture and has been designed to include geometric patterns for great looking pixel mapping effects.

New Zealand: Kenderdine Electrical kelpls.co.nz or (09) 302 4100

Highlite Infinity iFX-640

Highlite’s Infinity iFX-640 effect moving head features 6×40 W RGBW LEDs and individual pixel control. This creative eye-candy lighting fixture is ready to create stunning effects with its 4 dimmer curves, continuously bi-rotating front lens, circular prism (flower effect) and strobe function. The iFX-640’s motorised zoom enables seamless transition from a narrow 5° beam to a wide 36° wash. The motorised diffraction blades make it possible to adjust the beam sharpness from sharp to soft edge. A specifically designed flight case for two iFX-640 fixtures is also available.

New Zealand: Kenderdine Electrical kelpls.co.nz or (09) 302 4100

WolfVision Visualisers

WolfVision has announced the introduction of the VZ-3neo.UHD and VZ-8neo.UHD visualisers to maximise knowledge-sharing and collaboration within industries. Equipped with an ultra-high-definition camera with 4K UHD output for unrivalled quality and imaging performance, these next generation models feature a sleek mechanical design concept which incorporates the camera, LED light system, and all electronic hardware, into the arm of the visualiser. Some of the key features of the VZ-3neo.UHD and VZ-8neo.UHD include an LCD touchscreen preview monitor with a swipe-through advanced settings menu, variable-speed zoom range, high speed continuous autofocus, manual focus, and 9-point touch and focus mode, remote management tools, adjustment-free lighting, flexible external control, and FHD recording and streaming.

New Zealand: Amber Technology www.amber.co.nz or +64 (0)9 443 0753