New Gear November 2021

NETGEAR M4250

Pacific AV is proud to distribute the new range of NETGEAR M4250 specialist AV switches. These switches are designed specifically for the AV industry and cater for easy set up for 1G AVoIP and AES67/DANTE networks. Models include 12, 30 and 48 ports with PoE and IGMP Plus which allows easy set up of multiple switch networks.

The NETGEAR AV Line M4250 series was designed with input from AV Professionals. The result is a line of switches built from the ground up to support 1Gb audio and video over IP with customised hardware and software along with dedicated service and support. Features out-of-the-box functionality and an industry-first: a concurrent second user interface solely designed with the AV Pro in mind. Includes automatic configuration, known as Auto-LAG and Auto-Trunk, combined with NETGEAR IGMP Plus, to make setting up a complicated AV over IP network easier and quicker than ever before.

New Zealand: Pacific Audio Visual www.pacificav.co.nz or info@pacificav.co.nz

Cameo AZOR B1

The Cameo AZOR B1 is a powerful beam moving head featuring a high-quality glass lens, an extremely narrow 2° beam angle and motorised focusing. 16-bit, three-phase motors provide 540° panning and 270° tilting with automated position correction. A cold-white 100 W LED with 9,400 K colour temperature achieves 180,000 lx light intensity at 3 metres, while the colour wheel offers 14 intense colours, plus white and split colours, to choose from.

Additional features of the AZOR B1 include 17 static gobos, a circular eightfold and a linear sixfold prism that are rotatable and indexable. When using as a standalone, four macros are available to freely program and can be perfectly synchronised in master-slave operation or inverted. The spotlight also features a rapid strobe function and a quiet, temperature-controlled fan.

Easy configuration is facilitated by the AZOR B1’s OLED display and four buttons, 3- and 5-pin DMX inputs and outputs, while Power Twist sockets ensure unproblematic daisy chaining. The beam moving head is supplied with three Omega brackets and a power cable.

New Zealand: Direct Imports directimports.co.nz or (06) 873 0129

Universal Audio Volt

The Volt series are a new range of five affordable USB audio interfaces from Universal Audio. All units and packs come bundled with an essential suite of audio and music software from Ableton, Melodyne, UJAM, Marshall, and Ampeg, and each include Vintage Mic Preamp mode for rich tube‑style sound. Models range from 1 in, 2 out, up to 4 in, 4 out, with the 176, 276 and 476 also including wooden side panels and UAD’s 76 Compressor for studio-quality clarity and punch.



New Zealand: Music Link www.musiclinknz.co.nz or (09) 250 0068

Elation Professional KL Panel XL

Using a highly efficient 544W RGBW + Lime + Cyan LED array, the KL Panel XL produces soft white or full-colour washes up to 44,000 field lumens at a 100° half-peak angle. Colour reproduction is extremely accurate with a CRI of 95, while colour temperature is adjustable from 2,000 to 10,000K. Additional colour tuning is possible through a green-shift adjustment and virtual gel library to more precisely match the white balance for the camera. The KL Panel XL’s LED array includes multi-zone control for dynamic colour access, visually interesting eye-candy and realistic reproduction of effects like fire, lightning, emergency vehicle flashes or a variety of strobe effects.



New Zealand: ULA Group www.ulagroup.com or (09) 218 6532

Highlite Infinity SideKick

New to the Infinity Chimp Console range, the SideKick is a Chimp OnPC console that allows you to quickly prepare your shows from anywhere. With USB bus power and lightweight design, the SideKick is perfect for portable for use on the train, in the car, at home, or outside. When connected via USB to a laptop running Chimp OnPC, the SideKick gives you a fully powered programmer wing at a fraction of the size and weight of an actual console. Two universes (Art-Net and sACN) are activated once you connect the SideKick to your OnPC software, which can then be used as input for your visualisation software.



New Zealand: Kenderdine Electrical kelpls.co.nz or (09) 302 4100

Xilica Sonia

Xilica Sonia is a range of networked amplifiers and ceiling speakers for IT-friendly collaboration spaces. The initial Xilica Sonia series includes the Sonia C5, a compact 5.25” in-ceiling speaker with a wide, even dispersion pattern powered by Xilica’s new Sonia Amp, a PoE+ enabled four channel amplifier with integrated network switch that can power up to eight Sonia C5 speakers in daisy-chain. Sonia C5 and Sonia Amp are Plenum-rated and feature integrated mounting capabilities that allow Sonia Amp to be affixed to the rear of a Sonia C5 speaker, eliminating the need for external amplifier racks.



New Zealand: Amber Technology www.amber.co.nz or (09) 443 0753

JBL LCT 81C/TM

The JBL LCT 81C/TM is a full-range ceiling speaker designed to lay into a 600 mm x 600 mm metric suspended grid ceiling, with no cutting of ceiling tiles required. With a depth of only 103 mm, the LCT 81C/TM fits in locations where deeper loudspeakers do not. It includes a 200 mm dual-cone driver with 96 dB sensitivity. The driver features a 25 mm diameter voice coil with a Kapton coil-former and high-temperature wire for better power dissipation and long-term reliability. The speaker’s built-in 10W transformer provides versatility by allowing use on 100V or 70V distributed loudspeaker lines, as well as at 8 ohms.



New Zealand: JPRO www.jpro.co.nz or (09) 275 8710

JBL EON ONE MK2

The JBL EON ONE MK2 portable column PA includes a 5-channel digital mixer, comprehensive Lexicon and dbx DSP, Bluetooth 5.0 functions and full app control into a lightweight, rechargeable battery system that weighs just 19 kg. Its geometrically optimised C-shaped array of eight 2-inch tweeters works in combination with a 10-inch woofer to deliver even response down to 37 Hz. This C-shaped array provides wide horizontal dispersion and deep vertical throw that ensure loud, clear sound anywhere in the room.



New Zealand: JPRO www.jpro.co.nz or (09) 275 8710

EAW AC6

The AC6 2-Way full range ADAPTive column is capable of generating a max SPL of 143db and 120° of horizontal nominal beamwidth. It’s targeted at installations, houses of worship and small performing arts centres. Managed via EAW’s Resolution 2 software, the AC6 can compensate for coverage and directivity with its Adaptive Performance technology. By integrating all factors and aspects of the loudspeaker, the AC6 can produce three-dimensional coverage in any venue, making it perfect for even the most acoustically challenged room.

New Zealand: PAVT www.pavt.com.au or 02 21 410 050

AUDIOropa CROSS:TALK



AUDIOropa’s CROSS:TALK and CROSS:TALK COMFORT are for use in areas where glass partition panes or hygiene barriers are installed, and where excellent audio understanding between the communicating parties plays a central role. Ideally suited to customer service, consultation and information service environments, the CROSS:TALK system is a perfect solution when clear communication is needed, including in bank, post office or transport counter areas, hotel receptions, medical facilities, sales or customer service counters and visiting rooms in prison facilities.



NEW New Zealand Distributor: MadisonAV madisontech.co.nz or 0508 78 88 89

ArKaos MediaMaster 6

This MediaMaster release provides a brand-new user interface and offers 50% more performance, power, and speed compared to previous versions. The brand-new Remote Player is a network-based media player allowing the control of multiple servers from a single point on the network. Version 6 also brings compatibility with Elgato Stream Deck and adds two new DMX fixture profiles – Layer Extended 2.0 and Layer Full 2.0 – which can control up to 112 DMX parameters per layer, available with the MediaMaster Pro licence.

New Zealand: ULA Group www.ulagroup.com or (09) 218 6532