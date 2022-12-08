New Gear: SSL 12 USB Audio Interface

Class-leading performance, in the studio and on the road

The Solid State Logic SSL 12 is the perfect audio interface for producers and engineers who demand uncompromising performance and versatility from a desktop device. SSL 12 is capable of being both a studio centrepiece and a portable production hub to take with you on the road. Four SSL-designed mic pre-amps with uncompromising low-noise and high gain performance, Legacy 4K analogue enhancement for adding that signature SSL colour, class-leading dynamic range from premium-quality converters, comprehensive monitoring section, ADAT expandability, talkback mic, flexible headphone outputs and an intuitive console-style software mixer. SSL 12 just set a new bar for what you can expect from a unit that is entirely USB-powered.

Big studio features, small desktop footprint

Advertisement

SSL 12 is loaded with an extraordinary amount of professional studio features normally reserved for high-end rackmount interfaces. For tracking, the ADAT connectivity, together with the on-board talkback mic and an incredibly powerful cue mixer (that allows you to create up to 4 independent near-zero latency performer mixes) will handle the most demanding of recording sessions. For mixing, alternative monitor switching and assignable front panel control room functions puts everything you need at your fingertips. For production, USB Loopback, MIDI I/O and DC-coupled outputs for CV control of synths and FX equip you with a serious toolkit to keep the creativity flowing. To top it all off, the ever-expanding SSL Production Pack (packed with a selection of must-have virtual instruments, plug-ins, samples and DAWs) helps to bring your productions to life.

SSL Studio Quality and Know-How

For over 50 years, SSL have been designing cutting-edge mixing consoles and hardware processors, as used by the world’s most recognised artists and recording studios. Over that time, their reputation as a world-leading manufacturer of professional audio equipment has centred around a constant pursuit of audio excellence and technical innovation, accomplished through streamlining production workflows and advanced studio ergonomics. SSL 12 takes the ‘traditional’ desktop audio interface where it’s never been before with an incredible array of features in a compact footprint that delivers outstanding audio quality. Featuring the familiar Alps pots, Neutrik connectors and an attractive brushed aluminium front panel, SSL 12 is built to last whether you’re using it in the studio or on location.

Advertisement

Real Analogue Enhancement Inspired By The SSL 4000-Series (4K) Console

SSL has a history of innovation in analogue electronics and console design. Whether it be the sound of the classic ‘242’ and ‘292’ EQ circuits, the punch of the legendary SSL Bus Compressor or the incredible bandwidth and sonic accuracy of the ground-breaking SuperAnalogue designed mic amps and consoles, SSL are always moving forward with analogue. Legacy 4K is an all-analogue enhancement effect, inspired by the character of an SSL 4000-series console (often referred to as ‘4K’). It distils two essential characteristics of the 4K sound into a single circuit. The first thing engaging the Legacy 4K circuit will do is to introduce a forward, yet musical sounding high frequency EQ boost, helping to add some excitement to your vocal or instrument. Secondly, it’ll add some subtle analogue distortion with finely tuned harmonic content, helping bolster any sound with more edge and personality.

Key features

4 x SSL-designed microphone preamps with unrivalled EIN performance and huge gain range for a USB-powered device

Per-Channel Legacy 4K switches – analogue colour enhancement for any input source, inspired by the 4000-series console

2 Hi-Z instrument inputs for guitars, bass or vintage instruments

2 professional-grade headphone outputs, with switchable modes of operation that cater for high impedance or high sensitivity headphones. Or re-purpose each headphone output as an additional balanced/unbalanced line-level outputs instead

32-bit / 192 kHz AD/DA Converters – capture and hear all the detail of your creations

ADAT IN – expand the input channel count with up to 8 channels of digital audio

Built In Talkback Mic that can be routed to Headphone A, B and Line 3-4 outputs

4 x dedicated balanced outputs and precision Monitor Level, with stunning dynamic range Use Outputs 3-4 to connect an alternative monitor set or as additional line-level outputs to connect to studio outboard equipment, with +24 dBu operating levels.

SSL 12 mixer: Powerful digital mixer hosted in SSL 360° – Quickly create low-latency cue mixes.

DC-coupled outputs for controlling CV input instruments & FX

3 user-assignable front panel switches – assign various monitoring functions and talkback open/close

MIDI I/O

SSL Production Pack Software Bundle; includes 3-months free subscription to SSL Complete, plus an exclusive collection of 3 rd party DAWs, virtual instruments and plug-ins

party DAWs, virtual instruments and plug-ins USB bus-powered audio interface for Mac/Windows – power is provided by USB 3.0, audio via the USB 2.0 protocol



SSL 12 Mixer

The cross-platform Mac and Windows SSL 360° application hosts the powerful, yet intuitive console-style SSL 12 Mixer, where you can configure and control every aspect of SSL 12:

Easily set up multiple near-zero latency headphone mixes

Configure HP A and HP B outputs for different headphone sensitivities or re-purpose as additional line-level outputs

Customise the 3 user-assignable front panel buttons

Choose your Loopback source

Save/Load SSL 12 Mixer templates



SSL Production Pack (includes over $1000 worth of software and sounds)

Inspirational software from your favourite industry tools

SSL 12 comes bundled with the SSL Production Pack, a unique collection of SSL and 3rd party software packed with a selection of must-have virtual instruments, plug-ins, samples and DAWs. Let your creativity shine and bring your productions to life.

The SSL Production Pack includes:

3-months free access to SSL Complete subscription

3-months free access to Auto-Tune Unlimited subscription

3-months free access to Arcade subscription by Output

Perpetual plug-in licenses for SSL Vocalstrip 2 and Drumstrip plug-ins

IK Multimedia Amplitube 5 SE

Celemony Melodyne Essential

Native Instruments Hybrid Keys & Komplete Start

Ableton Live 11 Lite

AAS Session Bundle plug-ins

1.5 GB Samples from Loopcloud

SSL 12 Feature Table

Computer Connectivity USB 3.0 Simultaneous I/O 12 x 8 Mic Preamps 4 Phantom Power Yes AD / DA Resolution 32-bit/192 kHz Analogue Inputs 4 x XLR-¼” combo (Mic/Line), 2 x ¼” (Hi-Z) Analogue Outputs 4 x ¼” (Line outs) Headphones Outputs 2 x ¼” Digital Inputs 1 x Optical (ADAT) MIDI I/O Yes USB 1 x Type USB-C Software SSL Production Pack Loopback Yes Talkback Mic Yes Power USB-Powered OS Requirements – Mac MacOS 10.15 or later OS Requirements – Windows Windows 10, Windows 11 Height 58.65 mm Width 286.75 mm Depth 154.94mm Weight 1.4 kg

SSL 12 Audio Specification Table