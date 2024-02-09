New Gear – Yestech MU Series LED for large scale rental screens

Designed for large-scale LED applications, the MU Series is available in two cabinet sizes, 500 x 500mm and 500 x 1000mm, with a thickness of just 72.5mm, optimised for rapid installation in rental and staging applications.

Unique Design for Universality

The key to the adaptability of MU series is its cost-effective platform design. Different modules with different pixel pitches can be used on one frame within the same series, thereby optimising cost savings and augmenting flexibility. Seamless integration with the MG9, MG10, and MG Creative-Extended Series enhances its adaptability to diverse needs.

Efficiency Reinforced

In terms of efficiency, the MU Series is equipped with an auto-eject system that allows for the rapid disassembly of the power box in 5 seconds, saving time during maintenance and repairs. The hanging locks equipped inside facilitate easy connection between cabinets and realise fast hanging installation to save your costs, coupling with a big handle for better installation. The 500 x 500mm MU cabinet is lightweight for transportation and simple one-person installation. It also includes 500 x 1000mm cabinet for the fast efficient building of large-scale screens. The two different sizes of the cabinet support up and down dislocation to further enhance the adaptability.

High-Level Protection

Crafted from die-cast aluminum, the cabinet combines lightweight attributes with sturdiness. It adopts the most considered anti-collision design to avoid direct collision. LEDs are fully protected at the display edge by the protective corner. The cabinet’s design incorporates dust-proof, moisture-proof, and corrosion-proof, with a fully sealed back side enhancing circuit protection for heightened safety and stability.

With stability assured, creativity can flow. MU series can realize curve capability, able to support ±7.5° ( ±15° is optional) adjustable curves to build a variety of shapes and more creative stage.

Always leading innovation, Yestech has developed various LED displays to meet the rigors of the rental stage market and event production. With over two decades of experience in the LED industry, Yestech provided professional visual solutions for numerous international events, including the Beijing Winter Olympics, the 19th Asian Games, the World Cup, the main stage of U2’s show at MSG Sphere, the G20 Summit, and more. As the future unfolds, Yestech remains steadfast in its commitment to providing high-quality products and innovative applications to meet the dynamic needs of customers in the ever-evolving LED display industry and optimise business value.

