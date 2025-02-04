NEW ZEALAND’S MOST ADVANCED VP STUDIO OPENS

University of Canterbury Koawa Studios, Futureworks, Gencom and ULA Group/VuePix Infiled collaborate

Kōawa Studios is an initiative by Te Whare Wānanga o Waitaha | University of Canterbury (UC) in Christchurch, New Zealand. Kōawa aims to forge partnerships between Digital Screen degree students and the creative technology sector including film, sound production, animation, game development, and virtual production.

Key to attracting commercial interest in Kōawa Studios was the provision of state-of- the-art facilities including a Virtual Production Stage. Multiple years in the planning, the opportunity went out to tender in 2023 under the leadership of Mike Forrester, Kōawa Studios Programme Manager. A collaboration between Futureworks, Gencom, ULA Group, VuePix Infiled and Bartons Sound was successful and together with UC they designed and installed the most advanced VP Studio in New Zealand. Completed in October 2024, the studio is already making waves in the sector and providing students invaluable exposure to industry.

The Solution

The specs are mind blowing. The main wall features a VuePix Infiled Curved Deep Black Virtual Studio Screen with a resolution of 7168 x 2048 pixels, over 14.6milion pixels (14,680,064 pixels to be precise), providing unbelievable clarity, colours, and contrast. The screen width is almost 8K just for the main wall.

Additionally, there are four side screens used as lighting sources and reflections comprising four VuePix Infiled AR Virtual Studio Screens on trolleys. Two have 3.9mm pixel pitch and are 2m long by 2m high and two have 5.9mm pixel pitch and are 3m long by 3m high.

The technology used includes Brompton SX40 graphic processors, paired with Brompton XD Tessera data distribution units, Unreal Engine workstations for NVIDIA Quadro RTX 600 X4 graphic cards for real-time render nodes, and Pixera workstations for stills and plates, Optitrack motion capture cameras and motive software and the EZ track camera tracking hub.

We talk to Managing Director James Bailey from Futureworks, Mike Forrester from Kōawa Studios and Garth Reynold’s from ULA Group about the journey, from the drawing board to providing state of the art production facilities.

Tendering

Futureworks, a New Zealand-based company specialising in high-spec audio, video, and control solutions, already had a strong presence in the tertiary education sector and a ten-year relationship with UC. Futureworks proposed a solution built around the VuePix Infiled Virtual Studio Screen. According to James it was a no-brainer at the time, “The VuePix Infiled Virtual Studio Series is designed specifically for the film, broadcast and xR studio environment and would provide the commercial grade solution that UC’s Kōawa Studios were after. Other options were just not production-ready.”

From the outset, Garth was excited, “This incredible initiative was a privilege to be part of, as it brought together an exceptional group of professionals. From the moment Dion Peszynski from Futureworks, David Barnard from Gencom, and Mike and the team from UC visited the ULA Group showroom in Auckland, I was confident this project would be a great success.”

Every member of the team came to the party to make it happen. James reflects on the importance of Mike’s role, “It was Mike’s dogged determination that got this project over the line. He was one hundred percent committed to achieving a solution that would achieve a world-class educational facility and lure the creative tech sector to the benefit of UC’s students.”

L to R: Keith Lilley, Director Facilities Management, Mike Forrester, Kōawa Studios Programme Manager, Sam Witters, Kōawa Studios Director, Jeremy McAlister, Rubix Project Director, Gerry Van Graan, Dominion Constructors Project Manager

Scoping

Garth organised a visit to the ULA Group offices and the new showroom in Melbourne where the UC team were presented with VuePix Infiled solution by Jake Horsburgh, Product Manager and saw Brompton processing in action. Mike organised visits to local studios including AIE, Flinders University, Nant Studios, and Dreamscreen, with its 950m square screen, where the operational insight of Ahren Morris, Technical Director, proved invaluable.

James recalls that the trip had a significant impact, “ULA Group essentially opened VuePix Infiled’s doors to UC. We could not have asked for more. We all learnt a huge amount and adjusted our design accordingly.

Our plan had been to hang screens from the ceiling, but we realised that there were other, cleverer ways to create the same effect. Instead, we made the main screen wider and taller and designed bespoke portable, semi-permanent LED video walls.”

Mike reflects on how James and Garth innovated to achieve Kōawa Studios objectives, “We were working with the constraints of a 200 metre square room and five metre high ceiling. And there were the inevitable budget limitations, meaning we couldn’t afford a 270 metre screen, the industry standard at our Proof of Concept.

At the same time, we wanted to be able to maximise camera shots and lighting effects.

Futureworks and ULA Group came up with the portable LED solutions that allow us to create reflections, shadows and the realistic environments that we wanted. They worked really hard to tweak the fit out so that we stayed within our budget but without compromising on what we wanted to achieve.”

Detailed Design and Manufacture

Returning to NZ, the team brought in more expertise. Mike describes the extent of the process, “We went to the Disguise Lab in Auckland. We worked with Unreal and international game development studio Cerebral Fix on integrating the engine into the large wall. Our in-house team contributed as well, with Senior Tutor Clancy Duncan and Studio Technician Stefan Schiebe providing input on the motion capture and camera tracking, collaborating with TrackLab.”

“ULA Group remained actively involved too, sourcing additional modules, helping with the electrical supply and networking, and Garth’s expertise was critical around the interface between the render nodes with the Brompton processors. Garth kept working closely with the team at the factory in Shenzhen to provide insights into the Quality Assurance processes, sending photos of the screens. Between Garth and James, we knew what was happening at all times. Communication was excellent.”

Garth recalls, “The project required meticulous attention to detail to ensure it met performance expectations and was delivered on time. Flexibility was essential as we navigated changes, provided detailed information, and offered both design and on- site support, including training.”

The Installation and Deployment

Futureworks and Gencom, who brought in the expertise of Broadcast Engineer Peter Wallace, led the mainly straightforward installation. James reflects, “The only major challenge, as is often the case with video wall installations, was the uneven floor of the converted dance studio. The guys were pulling their hair out after the first day but once the first row was in, we were away. It took six or seven months to design and a week to build.” ULA Group and Brompton provided support and training, and the VP Studio opened its doors in October 2024. Mike reflects, “The quality of the installation and the subsequent support has been faultless. We couldn’t ask for more.”

This was the culmination of what had been an inspirational journey for Garth, “The installation phase was executed with the utmost professionalism. The UC team excelled by providing and configuring all the render nodes, tracking hardware, and other integration components. The commitment from all involved during the installation was evident, as was the invaluable training delivered by Jake from VuePix Infiled and Luke Hurford, Brompton Technology, and of course myself.”

Uniting People, Passion, and Purpose

Kōawa, a name gifted to UC by Ngāi Tahu meaning ‘watercourse’, symbolises a life force, uniting people, passion, and purpose. This project aimed to align the studio with this vision, providing facilities to support the convergence of the worlds of education, industry, and innovation.

In the end, the journey behind the VP studio also reflects what is at the heart of Kōawa. It became a convergence of UC’s ambition for their students’, sector leaders such as Futureworks and VuePix Infiled pushing boundaries, and an array of highly talented individuals dedicated to excellence.

For James, the team’s commitment to perfection from start to finish is what he was most proud of, “Everyone’s attention to detail was second to none throughout. Everything had to be perfect, and the result is truly impressive.”

And for Garth, “The result speaks for itself, a world-class solution that every team member can take immense pride in. I know I certainly do!”