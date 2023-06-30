NGA Conference 2023

Australian Local Government Association (ALGA) held their annual conference at the National Convention Centre in Canberra mid-June 2023. Elite Event Technology were once again appointed to provide full AV production for this high-profile event.

VuePix Infiled ER series LED panels were used to create a large-scale digital platform in the main conference room. The sixteen metre long and five and half metre tall digital canvas provided a perfect platform for the conference, allowing for a variety of content to be displayed during the four day conference, including presentations, custom backgrounds, different PIPs, and much more.

Two NovaStar UHD Junior Processors were utilised to optimize the content for the screen.

This year’s NGA was the biggest yet. The theme for the 2023 NGA was “Our Communities, Our Future” and the program featured a wide range of high profile and engaging speakers, leaders and presenters.

“This is one of many high-profile conferences that we produce annually in Canberra”, says Darren Russell, MD of Elite Event Technology. “We have been using VuePix screens for these kind of government productions for over 10 years now, and they have been super reliable and really efficient to deploy. When you have proven technology that you can rely on every single time, it makes your life so much easier when it comes to working within tight deadlines and juggling multiple projects at the same time,” concludes Darren.