NSL Case Study – Vodafone

Vodafone New Zealand is a leading digital services and connectivity company in Aotearoa, with the belief that every New Zealander will thrive with access to the world’s best digital services. Vodafone offers more than 3 million connections to both consumer and business customers. Vodafone New Zealand is owned by Infratil and Brookfield Asset Management and is a partner market in the Vodafone Group, one of the world’s largest telecommunications companies.

Early in 2016, Vodafone New Zealand announced its plan to combine all its Auckland operations in one place, in one of the biggest corporate relocations in New Zealand. In 2017 Vodafone consolidated their Auckland staff across four locations into their newly refurbished building in Smales Farm.

Vodafone and Smales Farm invested a combined $200 million into the redevelopment of the Vodafone building and the creation of a Vodafone-branded precinct. The Smales Farm building incorporates open-plan workspaces, communal areas, libraries and private spaces. The building is wireless enabled, voice and video aware, and incorporates a simple yet intuitive user interface.

Asnet Technologies (Integrators) was engaged to deliver all aspects of the Audio Visual environment including the design, procurement, delivery and support of the Presentation Spaces, Network Operations Centres, Digital Signage, Video Walls, Video Conferencing and Technology Innovation Centre.

With hundreds of staff at Vodaphone’s head office, it was essential that every meeting room throughout the facility was completed with the latest audio, video, technology, and control.

The aim was to provide the best meeting room experience and environment possible, ensuring an optimum learning environment within each room.

Asnet Technologies has delivered this complex and very large project within budget and on schedule. The main challenge being the customer’s requirement to gradually occupy the building as each phase was completed. Asnet also provides ongoing support via a remote management solution and on-site ninja technical staff.

Each meeting room has been carefully designed and implemented with a consistent user experience and visual theme to adhere to Vodafone’s corporate image.

For the smaller meeting rooms, MXA310 Table Array Mics were chosen. These Shure table array mics provide premium audio for video conferencing; a perfect solution for a small meeting room.

In the large meeting rooms, the MXA910 Ceiling Array Microphone was chosen for its premium quality audio for video conferencing. Its ease of installation and aesthetics leaves tables free of clutter when installed in the ceiling. In addition to this, the MXA910 was painted red to incorporate the Vodafone theming throughout the campus.

Vodafone is able to host live stage events effortlessly, with the BETA 58A capsule on the MXW wireless system providing crystal clear audio. It was a clear decision for a presentation microphone.

The Shure MXWNCS8 Battery Rack Charger accommodates 8 rechargeable body pack and handheld transmitter batteries in a single unit. The access point transceiver uses automated frequency coordination to assign clean frequencies to the wireless microphones.

At the heart of the system are 14 Q-SYS Core 510i Processors which provide all the routing and processing to ensure that all presentation and video conferencing audio is of the utmost quality befitting this world-class facility.

‘Vodafone can now organise multipurpose rooms to best suit their work style, and things can move and change depending on the presentation style or collaborative needs of the session. Shure and QSC have removed the barriers so that Vodafone can now, hear and speak from any corner of the room’ – AV Consulting

At Vodafone we are all about free-range working, meaning our people can work from anywhere. It is therefore important all our office meeting rooms are fitted with top-of-the-range audio and video equipment to allow Vodafone staff to join meetings digitally when needed.

Shure and QSC provided excellent solutions to fit our needs, with the functionality and aesthetics to suit our wide variety of different meeting spaces.

Asnet Technologies is very proud of this project, as QSC platforms provide a technically elegant and functionally efficient solution that exceeded the customers’ expectations within a very tight timeframe.

Further, the solution can scale to include additional capacity within the existing design, the platform is able to scale cost effectively to include additional locations and inputs delivering the same results.

