NSL Group Ltd. Welcomes Carla Thornton

NSL Group Ltd. strives to work with all our partners and provide New Zealand-wide, industry-leading sales and support.

To that end, we welcome Carla Thornton to the NSL team. Carla brings over 20 years of sales expertise in her new role of Commercial Business Development Manager. Carla is based in Auckland but will travel New Zealand.

Carla said, “I am really excited to be embarking on a new journey in AVC working with the NSL team, our partners and best in class brands.”

Carl Win (Chief Operating Officer – NSL Group Ltd.) said, “Bringing a wealth of experience in sales and customer service within the commercial sector. Carla has commitment and passion for excellence, Carla is the right fit and we look forward to the future working with her.”

NSL Group Ltd. offers exclusive best in class brands New Zealand wide. We are proudly New Zealand owned. NSL Group Ltd. has full warehousing and support for our legendary brands in New Zealand.

