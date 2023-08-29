ONEstage Announces Strategic Focus and New Sales Partnership

ONEstage, a leading provider of event and stage production solutions, has recently undergone a period of reflection and analysis, resulting in a strategic decision to realign its focus on key products that best serve its core goal. As part of this shift, the company has temporarily put several product lines on hold until manufacturing capabilities can be scaled to meet demand.

Effective immediately, the production and sales of the following products will be limited to available stock:

All single and three-phase power cables

All multi-pin audio and power cables

All data and Ethercon cables

All headers and break in/out cables

All RJ4P Variants

All LYNX Variants

All SSD Variants

All stand-alone PCB solutions

All Audio splits.

MPD8

The decision to streamline production is aimed at ensuring customers receive the high-quality products they deserve while allowing for strategic growth and scaling of operations. ONEstage remains committed to supporting customers who have purchased products through their former distribution partner, Event Communications Australia, during the specified warranty period.

In conjunction with this strategic shift, ONEstage is pleased to announce a new exclusive sales partnership with CMI Music and Audio for Australia and New Zealand. With a proven track record of delivering world-class solutions and exceptional customer service, CMI Music and Audio brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the table.

Lachlan Elmore, Managing Director of ONEstage, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “We are incredibly excited about this new appointment. CMI, as a top-tier supplier in the ANZ market, is the perfect partner for ONEstage. We look forward to their continued dedication to delivering comprehensive solutions that include our products.”