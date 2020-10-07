



New Melbourne based manufacturing start-up ONEstage has come to market with a range of region-specific power and signal distribution products for the pro AV and events industry. The SPD-t18 is a 3Ø, 8 channel, 2RU distro with Neutrik True1 output connectors, ‘Power Present’ LEDs and Häger 16a MCBO per output. The SPD-T1au is the accompanying ‘power drop’ which features overcurrent protection, 5 AU/NZ type outlets (rotated and spaced for those pesky power packs!), True1 input and throughput. All housed in a discreetly sleek black anodised aluminium enclosure with plastic bumpers for maximum durability. Spearheaded by electrical professional Lachlan Elmore from Element Audio, under the mentorship of Bruce Johnston of JPJ, ONEstage has also produced a range of truss-mountable Socapex and XLR cabling solutions, as well as etherCON ‘problem solvers;’ all of which share familiar form factor.





ONEstage onestage.com.au or 1300 328 346

















