Pacific AV Case Study: Whistling Sisters – Wellington

The hospitality industry is starting to make a recovery following the COVID-19 lockdowns. Pacific AV are once again being asked to quote for new and exciting projects on a regular basis, and loving the buzz surrounding the industry.

Situated in the centre of Wellington, Whistling Sisters is an exciting Craft Beer Brewery and Bar with an amazing range of beers and ciders brewed on site. This venue is pumping, and we were thrilled to be able to supply the sound system, via Vision Enhancement, for their new bar when it opened. With the industry now on the road to recovery, we thought it an opportune time to showcase this unique installation.

Their sound system is based around an Akai reel-to-reel tape machine as the main audio source, which is placed in prime position in the bar. The brief was for a stereo hi-fi style system and was designed using a number of FBT Project660 6.5″/1″wall speakers, complemented by FBT CLA208SA dual 8″ subwoofers to extend the low frequencies.

A function room upstairs is treated as a separate zone and can be hired out for functions. It incorporates a great view of the brewery which adds to the total craft brewery experience.

Control is handled by a Bosch PLM Matrix DSP via an iPad running the Plena Matrix App. Due to the Hi-Fi spec, the main bar is run in stereo at low impedance via the FBT AX1200 dual channel power amplifiers. Amplification for the function room, brewery, toilets and future outdoor zones are handled by a BOSCH PLM-4P220 4 x 220w power amplifier.

The end result is a high-quality system capable of high SPL without fatiguing the ear, making sure customers stay longer to taste the amazing brews.

Client: Whistling Sisters – Wellington

Equipment:

1 x BOSCH PLM-8M8 DSP

4 x FBT AX1200 power amps

1 x BOSCH PLM-4P220 power amp

2 x BOSCH PLM-WCP wall control panels

16 x FBT PROJECT660WHT 6.5″/1″ 60w two wall box speakers

4 x FBT CLA208SA self-powered subwoofers

10 x BOSCH LB2-UC30-L1 two way speakers

3 x BOSCH BCS-CS4BW 4″ ceiling mount speakers