Pacific AV welcomes Aaron Watkinson

Pacific AV is proud to announce the appointment of Aaron Watkinson as System Design and Technical Support Manager.

Aaron comes to Pacific AV with an impressive track record of over 20 years experience in audio production for radio, in particular working with digital audio systems. Well-versed in live and production audio and video technology, including audio studio configuration, he will be working on system designs and technical support across the entire Pacific AV product range.



Aaron will be collaborating closely with Managing Director Marcel Reinen and looks forward to working with you on your next project.



Feel free to drop in for a coffee and say hi!



