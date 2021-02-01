Partnership for Mental Health First Aid









Crew charity CrewCare has partnered with Support Act and Griffith University to arrange for accredited courses in Mental Health First Aid training for CrewCare members, approved by the national Mental Health First Aid body and facilitated by Paige Gaudry from PNP Health.

All any company has to do to access the course is become a CrewCare member.

Melbourne creative lighting design agency, Colourblind, along with other companies around Australia, have taken them up on the offer.

“As creative people, we are so exposed to common triggers for anxiety and depression,” remarks Colourblind Director, Lynden Gare. “We can be on tour away from family and friends, with easy access to drugs and alcohol, and under lots of pressure to perform.

“We’re always showing the vulnerable side of ourselves, whether tech or performer. Add sleep deprivation to the mix and it’s a potent cocktail of risk.”

The course equips crew with the tools to identify the signs of someone struggling, and how to get them the help they need. “The course is not for people who need help themselves immediately,” clarifies Lynden.

“This is for those of us in supporting roles. Mental Health First Aid equips crew with the ability to help people to get help. It’s not turning us into counsellors; it’s the first step to helping others.

“Anyone who feels like they are often a confidant or counsellor to their to crew, and who likes helping people, should do this course. If several hundred Australian crew from all corners of the industry do this course, and we’re getting close to those numbers, it will put the industry in a good position coming out of COVID.

"I can't recommend it highly enough."





More information: crewcare.org.au/mhfa-training







Lead image courtesy CrewCare









