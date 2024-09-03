Pay what you like for AV equipment in January and support Redfern Youth Connect

AV1’s Pay What You Like drive returns and the deal is simple. You choose how much you would like to pay for AV equipment for your events in January 2025, and AV1 will donate 20% to Redfern Youth Connect (RYC).

AV1’s Pay What You Like drive raised $10,340.13 for RYC, a local First Nations drop-in centre, earlier this year.

As the in-house provider of audio visual services at the Museum of Contemporary Art Australia, AV1 is delighted, for the first time, to extend its ‘Pay What You Like’ drive offer to event planners booking spaces at this iconic Sydney venue.

“Thanks to our customers who booked events with us in January 2024, we raised $10,340.13 for Redfern Youth Connect. This contribution has made the world of difference to RYC, whose services rely on community generosity to keep its doors open”, said Nigel Mintern, AV1’s Managing Director.

Redfern Youth Connect supports local Aboriginal youth, providing them with the resources they need to become successful leaders in their home communities.

AV1 Managing Director Nigel Mintern commented, “Our customers’ support makes a real difference, and we’re grateful each year for the opportunity to give back to the community.”

“We’ve upped our fundraising goal for 2025 and we’re putting this offer out to market earlier to allow event planners more time to look ahead to January events.”

“If you have budget for a kick off event for the year and want to support a great cause, why not start the year on a high, or simply gather your team in January. Let’s work together and support our local community”.

About Redfern Youth Connect

Youth Connect (RYC) stands on Gadigal Land as a beacon of support and empowerment within the community.

Established in 2014 by Margaret and Solomon Haumono, this Aboriginal-led after-hours service embodies a deep commitment to fostering positive relationships with local youth. Its strategic focus is to build strong positive relationships with local youth, having a positive impact on their mental health, wellbeing, self-development & deep cultural connections.

RYC warmly welcomes over 240 local youth from 96 families year-round, creating a nurturing environment where these young individuals can thrive. Many of RYC’s alumni continue to engage with the organisation, transitioning into pivotal roles as educators, mentors, and supporters within the community.

AV1 & RYC

Throughout 2023 and 2024, AV1 has worked closely with Redfern Youth Connect, enabling the organisation with the donation of AV equipment for its event space, running leadership workshops with its members, and producing video content to profile the organisation’s initiatives and assist in fundraising drives.

Terms & Conditions

The offer is available to those organising conferences and events in January 2025 across NSW, VIC and QLD.

The event must take place between 1 January – 31 January 2025.

The event must be booked on or before 29 November 2024.

Normal labour and services rates apply.

Valid on AV1 owned equipment only.

Valid for new bookings only, cannot be applied to contracted events or used in conjunction with other offers.

https://av1.com.au/pwyl