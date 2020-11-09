Powersoft ArmoníaPlus





The latest update to Powersoft’s ArmoníaPlus software will give system integrators the tools to easily manage even the most intricate of fixed install (FI) projects through its dedicated Install Skin. This new version redefines what Powersoft amplifiers are capable of, delivering a plethora of new features and streamlining existing ones. Install System projects now reflect the needs of system integrators for sources and zones management, allowing the creation of fully customisable user interfaces and controls in the new Views Designer.

