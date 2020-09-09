PROLIGHTS EclCyclorama 100

The EclCyclorama 100 is a soft-edge, linear cyclorama and floodlight, designed with a low-profile form factor to meet applications at both front and end of the stage. The fixture is equipped with a custom and calibrated RGB + Warm White LED source, which is capable of delivering a linear and high quality white reproduction of the entire spectrum with high CRI, TLCI and TM30. The optical system has been designed to offer a very wide asymetric beam angle, making the EclCyclorama range a flexible solution suitable for both applications where fixtures are connected to each other, or separated by a considerable distance.
