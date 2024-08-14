PROLIGHTS EclProfile CT+ illuminate the Drum Theatre in Dandenong

The Drum Theatre in Dandenong has integrated the PROLIGHTS EclProfile CT+ into its new lighting setup. As a central hub for performances, ballets, and cultural events in the region, the theatre sought to upgrade its outdated tungsten projectors with high-efficiency LED alternatives.

PROLIGHTS’ EclProfile CT+ projectors feature an innovative LED source that delivers a rich colour spectrum, perfect for highlighting costumes and set designs. Chris LeMiere, the theatre’s technical supervisor, detailed the selection process, stating, “The Prolights fixtures sell within that middle range of price,” he explained. “We put them up against Profiles that were in a much higher price bracket and, to be honest, the optics were a lot better in the EclProfile CT+ than some of the gold competitors. Ultimately we narrowed it down to three models, then we discussed the pros and cons between those three and the EclProfile CT+ came out on top.”

After their debut performance, LeMiere was even more impressed by the power and brightness of the EclProfile CT+’s output. “They’ve also got a really nice colour range in them,” he added. “Usually you have red or blue that is quite weak, but these are quite punchy. They also have great natural whites and do a very good job of imitating tungsten.”

