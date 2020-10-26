QSC Adds Q-SYS Processing Capabilities to the NV-32-H Network Video Endpoint

QSC have announced the release of the multipurpose NV-32-H (Core Capable) native network video endpoint for the Q-SYS Ecosystem, which now allows you to toggle between ‘Core Mode’, which transforms the device into a fully capable Q-SYS processor with local HDMI switching capabilities, and its existing ‘Peripheral Mode’, which is designed for network HDMI video distribution over standard AV networks.

“Our definition of meeting rooms has dramatically changed over the past nine months with an increased need for smaller rooms with collaboration at the forefront. We used this opportunity to reimagine the NV-32-H and develop a multipurpose, all-encompassing endpoint that gives integrators flexibility to meet specific room needs, while reducing hardware, especially for rooms where real estate comes at an absolute premium, and simplify integration and optimize system costs,” says Josh Arnold, Senior Product Manager, Installed Systems, QSC.

The new ‘Core Mode’ on the NV-32-H offers a fully-featured audio processing engine for the Q-SYS Ecosystem, including 32 x 32 network audio channels, eight AEC channels, one VoIP softphone instance, and optional support for Software-based Dante. As with the rest of the Q-SYS processing portfolio, it also features a robust software-based control engine allowing for simple control integration for native Q-SYS devices as well as third-party connected devices.

Additionally, as the new NV-32-H (Core Capable) is specially intended to support in-room video collaboration spaces, it also offers an integrated 3×2 video switch for locally connected HDMI sources. This feature represents a huge time saving and cost efficiency for small-to-medium sized meeting rooms and classrooms that require easy toggling control between in-room inputs (PCs, BYOD devices, document cameras) and outputs (multiple displays or projectors) as it removes the need for a standalone switching device and costly integration requirements.

‘Peripheral Mode’ toggles the device into a multi-stream network video endpoint for HDMI video encoding/decoding for video distribution for the Q-SYS Ecosystem. This mode allows video distribution needs within larger collaboration spaces to strike a balance between quality, latency and network efficiency.

In either ‘Core Mode’ or ‘Peripheral Mode’, the NV-32-H (Core Capable) offers simplified integration for web conferencing applications like Microsoft Teams Rooms, Zoom and Google Hangouts Meet. This devices act as a plug-and-play access point for USB delivery of Q-SYS audio and conference room cameras.

“We have asserted from the start that Q-SYS is merely software. The dual personality of the new NV-32-H is proof positive of this belief,” says Mike Brandes, Product Manager, Q-SYS Video, QSC. “Our trust in industry-standard Intel processing combined with our ability to innovate at the software level has allowed us to infuse a new level of flexibility and scalability of Q-SYS, particularly to meet the rapidly changing needs of the collaboration space.”

For more information on the NV-32-H (Core Capable), and to better understand the capabilities between the ‘Core Mode’ and ‘Peripheral Mode’, please visit: www.qsc.com/qsysnvcore.