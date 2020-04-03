QSC Australia Announce #QSCAtHome Competition

QSC Australia want to hear the musical ideas you’re working on while you’re at home! In an effort to promote some cheer and creativity, the brand is launching their #QSCAtHome competition this morning. With so many people working and isolated at home at the moment, it’s a great opportunity to start working on new musical ideas or to venture into new creative territories.

Entrants have the chance to win a QSC CP8 powered speaker as well as a bunch of QSC merch. Got a new riff or beat on the cook and want to be in to win? Here’s all you have to do:

Follow QSC Australia on either Facebook or Instagram

or Post a video of a new musical idea you’ve been working on

Tag QSC Australia and hashtag #QSCAtHome and #PlayOutLoud

The CP8 unit is the perfect compact powered speaker for the musician on the go or creating at home. Light weight, portable and powerful, the CP8 is suitable for a myriad of applications.

Entries will be open till Friday May 1st. The QSC Australia team and a special guest judge will pick their favourite entries and winners will be announced on Wednesday May 6th. This competition is only open to Australian residents.