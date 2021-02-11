QSC Australia Reveal Fifth ‘More Than A Black Box’ Collaboration

QSC Australia is proud to reveal the fifth collaboration in their ‘More Than A Black Box’ project. The latest instalment in this series is a bright pair of K10.2 speakers painted by Melbourne-based French artist Lucy Lucy.

‘Lucy is well known for her beautifully detailed and powerful murals. To have her involved in this series was so wonderful,” shared QSC Australia Marketing Manager Nicholas Simonsen. “The only brief that the artists have been given is to make the speakers as vibrant as they sound. It goes without saying that Lucy absolutely nailed this concept.”

“It’s been a while since I’ve been able to jam out creatively and it was refreshing to have such freedom to play around,” commented Lucy. “I wanted to paint something loud just like the speakers, so I went with bright and bold colours with lots of flow.”









With five of these unique artist collaborations released, you can expect to see these colourful K.2s turning up in retail stores around the country next month. Keep an eye on QSC Australia’s social media for updates on the locations:

Photo Credits – p1xels