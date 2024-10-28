QSC, LLC to be Acquired by Acuity Brands

QSC, a Pioneer in Audiovisual Solutions, to Be Acquired by Acuity, a Leading Industrial-Technology Company

In October 2024 – QSC, LLC (“QSC” or “the Company”) a market leader in the design, engineering, and manufacturing, of audio, video and control solutions that are designed to create impactful experiences, announced that they have reached a definitive agreement to be acquired by Acuity Brands, Inc (“Acuity”).

“Bringing QSC together with Acuity underscores the critical role AV technology plays in live, hybrid, and virtual experiences,” said Joe Pham, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of QSC. “Our two organizations are aligned on a long-term mission and core values that drive our mutual passion for innovation, customer satisfaction, and employee well-being.”

QSC will become part of Acuity’s Intelligent Spaces Group to execute our joint vision of making spaces smarter, safer, and greener with disruptive technologies that leverage data interoperability.

“From our roots in pro audio to our Q-SYS platform solutions, our talented teams are well-positioned to bring our mission to life for our customers, ecosystem partners, and our system integrators who serve them,” said Jatan Shah, President of QSC. “With Acuity’s Intelligent Spaces Group, our rich landscape of data will deliver dynamic and engaging experiences that captivate and inspire.”

For financial or investor information, read the Acuity press release: https://www.investors.acuitybrands.com/news-releases/news-release-details/acuity-announces-agreement-acquire-qsc-llc

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC is serving as the financial advisor to QSC, and Proskauer Rose LLP is providing external legal counsel.