Qvest acquires Australia’s tm stagetec systems.

Qvest has strengthened its position in Australia and New Zealand through the acquisition of tm stagetec systems. With the new Qvest Australia hub, the company can now offer all global Qvest Group practices in this region as well. Customers of Qvest thus have access to an even broader range of offerings to meet the challenges of their digital transformation and remain competitive in the information, communications, and technology industry.

With the acquisition of the Australian specialist in the ICT sector, Qvest expands its portfolio on a global scale and underlines the expertise in consulting and system integration in the media and entertainment sector. The integration of tm stagetec is a consequential step for Qvest after several successful customer projects in Australia. With the establishment of the new regional hub, customers will benefit from a more comprehensive local support network offering fast and effective solutions for their technological needs.

tm stagetec will be fully integrated into the global Qvest Group and will operate in future as Qvest Australia. The specialised practices from tm stagetec including professional audio, systems integration, and their expertise in network and management tools like DataMiner, will enrich Qvest’s existing offerings and practices and allow the company to stay at the forefront of innovation in the industry.

Treva Head, Managing Director at tm stagetec systems said; “We very much look forward to our future as Qvest Australia and as part of the Qvest Group. The remarkable synergies between our two companies means we can offer increased business opportunities to our customers in the areas of professional audio, broadcast and infrastructure projects across Australia and New Zealand. With our talented team of employees, we aim to continue to offer the high standard of products and services that we have built our reputation upon. The potential for new opportunities is endless.”

Mark Lownds, Treva Head, and Peter Nöthen

Peter Nöthen, CEO of the Qvest Group said; “With the acquisition of tm stagetec, we are consistently strengthening our global presence. At the same time, it is a clear signal of commitment to customers in the Australia and New Zealand region, which is of great relevance to us. Our new regional hub at Qvest Australia with Mark, Treva, and their team, will enable us to implement a substantial Qvest knowledge transfer to this region.”

Mark Lownds, General Manager at tm stagetec systems added; “This is a time of growth for our company in which to gain the knowledge, resources and opportunities of a global entity that has a unique local perspective in each of the markets that it serves. As we move to become known as Qvest Australia, we look forward to better meeting the technology integration needs of our current clients and to expanding in our key industries to take on more complex and larger scale projects.”