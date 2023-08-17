Regional Touring Grant Available

Subscribe to CX E-News
Creative Australia keeps handing out the grants.
Creative Australia have announced the most recent of their grants to support performing arts. This time around they have released details of support for regional and remote tours, titled Playing Australia Project Investment.
The program supports net touring costs and other designated costs associated with tours. There is no limit on the amount that can be requested. Yes, you read that correctly!
As with all grants, there are eligibility restrictions and requirements, but these seem more than reasonable.
What you can apply for:
You can apply for:
- a reasonable portion of costs associated with remounting or rehearsing a work
- inter-state touring costs including freight, transport, accommodation and travel allowances
- a contribution towards tour coordination at $550 per venue
- a reasonable portion of costs associated with reducing the environmental impact of your tour
- a reasonable portion of costs associated with supporting the wellbeing of the touring company.
What you can’t apply for:
You can’t apply for:
- Any touring costs within the production’s home state including freight, transport, accommodation, and travel allowances
- touring projects that do not include three or more interstate locations
- tours for which the performers and artistic personnel are not paid at award rates
- tours of an international production
- tours that only include capital city or metropolitan presentations
- tours that only include presentations in schools
- tours that have already taken place
- tours that show a budget surplus
- activities engaging with First Nations content, artists and communities that do not adhere to the Australia Council First Nations Cultural and Intellectual Property Protocols.
The next round closing dates are:
- Tuesday 10 October 2023, 3pm AEDT for projects starting after 1 January 2024
- Tuesday 5 March 2024, 3pm AEDT for projects starting after 1 June 2024
- Tuesday 4 June 2024, 3pm AEST for project starting after 1 September 2024.
Further information and applications can be found here:
