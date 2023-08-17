Regional Touring Grant Available

Creative Australia keeps handing out the grants.

Creative Australia have announced the most recent of their grants to support performing arts. This time around they have released details of support for regional and remote tours, titled Playing Australia Project Investment.

The program supports net touring costs and other designated costs associated with tours. There is no limit on the amount that can be requested. Yes, you read that correctly!

As with all grants, there are eligibility restrictions and requirements, but these seem more than reasonable.

What you can apply for:

a reasonable portion of costs associated with remounting or rehearsing a work

inter-state touring costs including freight, transport, accommodation and travel allowances

a contribution towards tour coordination at $550 per venue

a reasonable portion of costs associated with reducing the environmental impact of your tour

a reasonable portion of costs associated with supporting the wellbeing of the touring company.

What you can’t apply for:

Any touring costs within the production’s home state including freight, transport, accommodation, and travel allowances

touring projects that do not include three or more interstate locations

tours for which the performers and artistic personnel are not paid at award rates

tours of an international production

tours that only include capital city or metropolitan presentations

tours that only include presentations in schools

tours that have already taken place

tours that show a budget surplus

activities engaging with First Nations content, artists and communities that do not adhere to the Australia Council First Nations Cultural and Intellectual Property Protocols.

The next round closing dates are:

Tuesday 10 October 2023, 3pm AEDT for projects starting after 1 January 2024

Tuesday 5 March 2024, 3pm AEDT for projects starting after 1 June 2024

Tuesday 4 June 2024, 3pm AEST for project starting after 1 September 2024.

Further information and applications can be found here: