New Gear
4 Feb 2021
Neets Control Devices
Neets is a Scandinavian company that develops intuitive, user friendly and good-looking control solutions for meeting spaces of all shapes and sizes. The Neets range of IP/RS232 Keypads can be used to control a growing library of 4,750 different devices. For the evolving COVID-safe world, Neets offer an anti-germ, nano-silver screen protector which is available for all Neets touch screens (10”, 7” and 4”). At the top of the range, AlFa II is a rack mounted controller providing easy control of all room functions, enabling touch control with a tablet (iOS or Android) supporting custom GUI design.
Amber Technology www.amber.co.nz or (09) 443 0753
Subscribe
Published monthly since 1991, our famous AV industry magazine is free for download or pay for print. Subscribers also receive CX News, our free weekly email with the latest industry news and jobs.