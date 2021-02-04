Neets Control Devices





Neets is a Scandinavian company that develops intuitive, user friendly and good-looking control solutions for meeting spaces of all shapes and sizes. The Neets range of IP/RS232 Keypads can be used to control a growing library of 4,750 different devices. For the evolving COVID-safe world, Neets offer an anti-germ, nano-silver screen protector which is available for all Neets touch screens (10”, 7” and 4”). At the top of the range, AlFa II is a rack mounted controller providing easy control of all room functions, enabling touch control with a tablet (iOS or Android) supporting custom GUI design.





Amber Technology www.amber.co.nz or (09) 443 0753













