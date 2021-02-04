New Gear

4 Feb 2021

Neets Control Devices


Neets is a Scandinavian company that develops intuitive, user friendly and good-looking control solutions for meeting spaces of all shapes and sizes. The Neets range of IP/RS232 Keypads can be used to control a growing library of 4,750 different devices. For the evolving COVID-safe world, Neets offer an anti-germ, nano-silver screen protector which is available for all Neets touch screens (10”, 7” and 4”). At the top of the range, AlFa II is a rack mounted controller providing easy control of all room functions, enabling touch control with a tablet (iOS or Android) supporting custom GUI design.

Amber Technology www.amber.co.nz or (09) 443 0753





Subscribe

Published monthly since 1991, our famous AV industry magazine is free for download or pay for print. Subscribers also receive CX News, our free weekly email with the latest industry news and jobs.

Subscribe now

Recent posts

QSC AD-S5T
4 Feb 2021
TourPro Lighting Soft Panel 300TW and 300DW
4 Feb 2021
Shure MV7
4 Feb 2021

Latest jobs

Theatre Technician
3 Feb 2021
Audio-Visual Production Technician
3 Feb 2021
Audio Visual Technicians
3 Feb 2021
View all jobs