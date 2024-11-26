rackeTT Collective are proud to announce that the inaugural ROAR FEST Celebrating Women in Music will take place across St Kilda / Boonwurrung Country on the Labour Day long weekend – 8 to 9 March 2025.

Coinciding with global celebrations of International Women’s Day, ROAR FEST shines a powerful spotlight on women in the Australian music industry.

With a vision to see “more women on and off the stage”, ROAR FEST is more than just a music Festival – it’s a movement designed to connect, celebrate and amplify voices through music, art and meaningful connections. It offers a vibrant and collaborative platform for established and emerging artists and workers, fostering creativity, representation and growth; ROAR FEST ensures women have their powerful voices heard.

Leading the charge as official ROAR Ambassadors are three of Australia’s finest female performers: the irrepressible Kate Ceberano, Tania Doko (Bachelor Girl) and Ella Hooper (Killing Heidi). These three strong role models will lend their talents and insights, both on and off the stage, bringing unparalleled passion to this groundbreaking initiative.

The full ROAR FEST program will be released in early 2025 but organisers are thrilled to announce two concert events that will bookend each day of the Festival. Register here to receive updates and event information.

The two-day Festival wraps with a headline concert at the historic National Theatre on Sunday, 9 March with five artists spanning five decades. Hosted by the incomparable Ella Hooper the lineup features multi-ARIA Award winning legend Kate Ceberano whose musical output includes an incredible 30 albums across 4 decades, along with pop icon and winner of the 2022 Australian Women in Music (AWMA) Songwriter Award Tania Doko, powerhouse soul artist WILSN, six-time ARIA Award winning Gabriella Cilmi and star on the rise, Gypsy Lee.

In addition, a local foyer stage will also host performances from Collarts live music students. Tickets for the concert are on sale NOW from Oztix.

On Saturday, 8 March ROAR FEST presents Women on the Bay at George Lane in St Kilda, featuring a diverse lineup of emerging artists including Kathleen Halloran, Charlie Needs Braces, Ruby Mae, Charlie Lane and Wild Gloriosa, each performing their own set. Tickets for this show are extremely limited and available now from George Lane.

This rare collective of performers will bring you an unceasing set of faultless musicianship and unwavering vocal stylings, with a side serving of sisterhood.

ROAR Ambassador and headliner, Kate Ceberano, said: “It has always been my intention as an artist, to carve a path for other women to walk. This festival is a way for women in music to share our songs, discuss the work behind the music, share wisdom and stories of touring and performing. On the bill are friends, family and musicians who I admire and love”

Fellow Ambassador, Tania Doko, said, “ROAR represents the power of the female voice — its ability to break barriers, challenge norms, and create new possibilities. It is a festival that will bridge the gap between the current state of the industry and a future where women enjoy equality and acknowledgement for their vital contributions. The kind of future where female creatives can succeed in all areas of the music industry makes for a thriving community for everyone.”

Ambassador and MC, Ella Hooper, added: “There’s been a lot of talk but not a lot of action to address the lack of women on festivals. This festival IS the action! It also celebrates several eras, genres and generations, making it unique in its appeal. You can come with your girls, your mum or your aunties, and your brothers and uncles! All are welcome.

“The fact its women led behind the scenes is unique and very rare. Not to mention female crew and industry workers manning the sound and lights. ROAR is walking the talk!”

ROAR FEST goes beyond music, creating a safe space for community connection, collaboration and transformation. It paves the way for emerging female artists and those in the broader musical ecosystem, to stand alongside role models, achieve impact and navigate pathways to success.

Set within Melbourne’s historical music heart in bayside St Kilda, ROAR FEST promises a program filled with over 40 inspiring performances by artists ranging from grassroots to superstars, insightful panel discussions, engaging activities, abundant networking and a raft of internship and student placement opportunities for students from the Australian College of the Arts (Collarts), ROAR’s Official Education Partner.

Some of the cornerstone events that ROAR FEST will be announcing in its full program in January includes:

Celebrating International Women’s Day – “In Conversation” Panel with ROAR Ambassadors – Kate Ceberano, Ella Hooper and Tania Doko presented by the City of Port Phillip (Sunday 9 March);

Grassroots Sessions panels for emerging artist & industry workers presented by Collarts and PPCA (Saturday 8 March);

Women in Music Photo Exhibition – presented by the City of Port Phillip;

Inaugural Women in Music St Kilda guided walking tours – presented by the City of Port Phillip;

Celebrating women in music with live and local showcases and street buskers throughout St Kilda’s live music venues (Presented in partnership with the Acland Street Village Business Association and the Fitzroy Street Business Association).

Tickets to the headline concert on 9 March and the Women on the Bay showcase are extremely limited and will sell fast. For further information, go to: roarfest.com.au

ROAR FEST is proudly presented by rackeTT Collective and supported by Collarts, PPCA, the City of Port Phillip, National Theatre, Oztix, Acland Street Village Business Association, Fitzroy Street Business Association, George Lane, Connect Entertainment and Ferris Davies PRM.

Saturday, 8 March 2025

Sunday, 9 March 2025