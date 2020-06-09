

Arthur is an 800W LED Long Throw followspot capable of matching the lumen output of a 2500W HMI RJ Aramis followspot and delivering up to 29,000 lumens. This eagerly-anticipated move marks the arrival of the LED followspot the industry has been waiting for – one that opens up the use of LED followspots into large venues such as opera houses, musical theatre and live music venues, concert and touring venues, both indoors and out.



Arthur’s powerful LED engine, narrow beam angle (5.5° – 15°) and long-throw capability ensures invincible performances with a minimum output of 2000 lux at a distance of 40m (200fc at 130 ft), while offering premium light quality with a high CRI (>90) – an essential feature for a followspot whose main role is to shine a light on performers in the most sublime way possible.





Contact:

Show Technology New Zealand

www.showtech.nz or (09) 869 3293





Robert Juliat Arthur









