Robert Juliat Dalis 864 Footlights Join Justin Timberlake’s Forget Tomorrow World Tour

Cory FitzGerald, the lighting designer for Justin Timberlake’s ongoing The Forget Tomorrow World Tour, and senior partner at Burbank- based creative studio, Silent House, is using 30 Robert Juliat 864 LED asymmetric footlights featuring a four-colour mixing system to line the stage at the singer-songwriter’s shows. ACT Entertainment is the exclusive North American distributor of Robert Juliat lighting.

The tour, which commenced in April and will continue until spring of next year, is Timberlake’s seventh headlining concert tour and his first in five years. It’s in support of his sixth studio album, Everything I Thought It Was, and has scheduled dates in North America through the rest of 2024.

FitzGerald had used RJ Dalis footlights on other productions, including shows for Kendrick Lamar. “I had the Dalis 862 all-white footlights on Justin’s one-off shows this year before the tour launched,” he says. “When the Dalis 864 colour version became available I decided to use them for the tour. They line the downstage edge of the main stage quite effectively, providing foot lighting and key light fill for Justin, the dancers and the band.”

Solotech, Montreal is supplying the Dalis 864 footlights, having acquired a large inventory of the fixtures to service the requirements of the tour.

“The Dalis 864s are very versatile and fill a gap in the market with a size and low profile that can easily tuck into places where lighting is needed,” FitzGerald explains.

JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE

“The footlights are also bright, have good colour and offer one or four groups control mode. I particularly like the near and far focus feature, so they can be adjusted as the performer moves around the stage: you don’t have to choose one focus and stick with it.”

Looking ahead, FitzGerald sees the Dalis line as his go-to fixtures when he needs great footlights. “That’s a very specific niche, but the Dalis are part of my toolkit now when the need arises for great footlights.”

Photo Credit: Steve Jennings