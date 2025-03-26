ROE Connect: Shared Vision, Shared Success

ROE Visual’s ROE Connect event brought together partners and collaborators from around the world, transforming its new Shenzhen headquarters into a hub of connection and inspiration. Over two days, attendees explored the company’s journey, witnessed its technological advancements in LED screens and vision processing, and forged industry relationships that should last a long time.

Reflecting on the Past, Building the Future

The event began with a warm welcome from Grace Kuo, Sales Director at ROE Visual, who reflected on the company’s journey and the partnerships that fueled its growth. CEO Jason Lu followed with a vision for the future, highlighting the power of teamwork and the company’s design philosophy, “Less is More”, which drives product development.

Additional presentations from Tucker Downs (R&D Manager), Glory Gao (Product Director), and Christian Cmimny followed, offering deep dives into ROE Visual’s cutting-edge product roadmap and upcoming technologies.

A Hands-On Look at Excellence

Attendees gathered for a networking lunch, seizing the opportunity to connect personally, share experiences, and strengthen relationships. It was the perfect setting to foster new connections and deepen old ones. Later, during the factory tour, guests witnessed the precision, care, and advanced engineering behind ROE Visual’s manufacturing process. They were particularly impressed by the clean, organized assembly lines, rigorous testing, and meticulous attention to detail that ensure every product meets the highest standards.

More Than an Event—A Lasting Connection

While the event was centered around showcasing the company’s capabilities, equal importance was placed on building genuine relationships—rooted in trust and shared experiences. Stepping away from work to simply enjoy time together, attendees were reminded that businesses thrive not just on transactions, but on bringing people closer.

Attendees left with a renewed appreciation for ROE Visual’s dedication to quality and collaboration. Grace Kuo remarked, “I am truly moved by this experience. We will continue striving to provide our customers with the highest quality products and services, knowing that the value we create together will be extraordinary.” Other guests emphasized how the experience deepened their trust in ROE Visual’s ability to deliver solutions that redefine industry standards.

ROE Visual extends its deepest gratitude to all who attended ROE Connect. The tremendous amount of positive feedback they received has been truly inspiring, and they are already looking forward to the next opportunity to welcome in more partners for another event.