Roland V-1HD+

The V-1HD+ is a professional HD switching solution for live events, livestreaming, or both at once. A standalone video switcher and 14-channel audio mixer for single operators, the V-1HD+ is compact and portable for fast set up. With a familiar interface that’s quick to learn and easy to use, features include technology-assisted automatic video switching, four-layer effects and keying engine, lower thirds, and social callouts.
