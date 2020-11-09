Roland V-1HD+





The V-1HD+ is a professional HD switching solution for live events, livestreaming, or both at once. A standalone video switcher and 14-channel audio mixer for single operators, the V-1HD+ is compact and portable for fast set up. With a familiar interface that’s quick to learn and easy to use, features include technology-assisted automatic video switching, four-layer effects and keying engine, lower thirds, and social callouts.

Music NZ musicnzl.co.nz or 0800 775 226

















