ROMANI AGED CARE MURRAY BRIDGE

A Textbook AV Experience thanks to RTI, XILICA, Newline, Australian Monitor and Wyrestorm

Nestled in the suburbs of regional Murray Bridge by the banks of the Murray River in South Australia lies the residential aged care facility, Romani Aged Care. A state-of- the-art, RSL Care SA facility address with 72 resident beds, Romani has multiple gathering and activity spaces and a stunning garden.

Objectives

Management and staff at Romani Aged Care requested an audio-visual system that complemented the elegant and sleek design of their aged care destination. With multiple individual rooms and areas requiring attention, Romani engaged Chris Henderson Electrical in Adelaide, who were already on site assisting with lighting requirements. Paul Langley of Chris Henderson Electrical quickly contacted Amber Technology’s South Australia account manager Brenton Eckersley, and together they shaped a system that would cater for all of Romani’s needs. As a brilliant additional provision to the end-user, Romani management and staff were even invited to see the system’s full working potential when Paul had the system up and running ‘on the bench’, and were invited to offer their own suggestions about the system’s functionality.

The Results

Paul and Chris Henderson Electrical have delivered to their client exactly what an audio-visual system should strive to provide: maximum functionality with minimal visual impact. All of the hard-working backbone equipment is neatly hidden in the rack location, with only the stylish RTI touchscreens, AVer cameras, Newline displays (beautifully mounted inside recessed wall cavities) and standard audio necessities, such as speakers and microphones, actually visible. Optoma QuickCast wireless HDMI transmit/receive kits were also supplied to enable BYOD users to connect to the Newline displays.

The Solution

Amber Technology’s control brand RTI KA11, KA8 and KX2 touchscreens are located in high-priority spaces, with control processing provided by a single XP6S processor at the headend. Video distribution is handled by Wyrestorm’s NHD (AV-Over-IP) 4K resolution 400 series, and audio distribution and processing are controlled via Xilica’s FR1D Dante-enabled digital signal processor, across the site. These key headend solutions are all linked through a Pakedge MS series network switch. AVer PTZ cameras, Newline 4K displays, Australian Monitor ceiling speakers, JTS ceiling-mounted and UHF microphones, and Australian Monitor FLEX30W speakers in the garden area round out a seamless AV solution.

Installation completed by:

Chris Henderson Electrical: www.chelectrical.com.au

Paul Langley: paul@chelectrical.com.au or 0417 720 938

Amber Technology: www.ambertech.com.au