New Gear

4 May 2020

Sennheiser SpeechLine Multi-Channel Receiver


Offering the same uncompromising RF performance as all SpeechLine Digital Wireless devices, the new multi-channel receiver accommodates up to four receiving channels and an auto-mixer – no additional antenna is needed, and only one cable is required for PoE, control data and the Dante stream for which redundant sockets are provided. A 3-pin terminal connector is available for infrastructures that need an analog output. The multi-channel receiver complies with common network security standards.

Contact
Sennheiser
en-nz.sennheiser.com or (09) 580 0489

SpeechLine Multi-Channel Receiver



