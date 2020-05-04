Sennheiser SpeechLine Multi-Channel Receiver



Offering the same uncompromising RF performance as all SpeechLine Digital Wireless devices, the new multi-channel receiver accommodates up to four receiving channels and an auto-mixer – no additional antenna is needed, and only one cable is required for PoE, control data and the Dante stream for which redundant sockets are provided. A 3-pin terminal connector is available for infrastructures that need an analog output. The multi-channel receiver complies with common network security standards.





Sennheiser

en-nz.sennheiser.com or (09) 580 0489





