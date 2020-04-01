New Gear
1 Apr 2020
SGM G-7 BeaSt
The G-7 BeaSt is a dual-purpose moving head specialised in aerial beams and high-power blind / strobe effects. Using a glass parabolic reflector to produce a coherent beam of light, the 360W array of white LEDs and 440W SMD array deliver a high-power beam. The beam is rated at 85,000 lux at 10 metres, and a strobe blind effect rated to 50,000 lumens. IP66 rating makes it versatile for outdoor use and the two colour wheels, CTO filter, and 6000K colour temperature, three rotatable / indexable aerial gobos, two rotating split colours, Frost, and 18 static colours give plenty of options. Wireless DMX and RDM controllable.
Contact:
ULA Group
www.ulagroup.com or (09) 889 3363
SGM G-7 BeaSt
Subscribe
Published monthly since 1991, our famous AV industry magazine is free for download or pay for print. Subscribers also receive CX News, our free weekly email with the latest industry news and jobs.