SGM G-7 BeaSt

The G-7 BeaSt is a dual-purpose moving head specialised in aerial beams and high-power blind / strobe effects. Using a glass parabolic reflector to produce a coherent beam of light, the 360W array of white LEDs and 440W SMD array deliver a high-power beam. The beam is rated at 85,000 lux at 10 metres, and a strobe blind effect rated to 50,000 lumens. IP66 rating makes it versatile for outdoor use and the two colour wheels, CTO filter, and 6000K colour temperature, three rotatable / indexable aerial gobos, two rotating split colours, Frost, and 18 static colours give plenty of options. Wireless DMX and RDM controllable.





Contact:

ULA Group

www.ulagroup.com or (09) 889 3363



