Show Report – The First Ever Hybrid LED CHINA, Shenzhen 2020

LED CHINA 2020 and the debut of its B2B online webcast platform was concurrently held with Entertainment Design Expo, Commercial Integrated Systems China, Digital Signage China and SIGN CHINA at the Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Centre, China, and concluded with great success on 3 September.

Over 1,200 brands gathered to form a one-stop sourcing platform with cross-market audio and visual solutions.

LED CHINA 2020 featured 572 exhibitors and five exhibition themes which covered LED displays, LED, digital signage, commercial integration, entertainment design, and advertising signage. It attracted 15,207 visitors, with 167 of them coming from 31 countries and regions outside of China during the three-day exhibition period.

The concurrent first edition of Entertainment Design Expo and Commercial Integrated Systems China offered new components to the exhibition. The latest technology and products related to LED displays, including PA, stage lighting, and stage equipment, were included in the show.

At the LED display pavilion, all big names in the LED industry gathered under one roof. Top LED manufactures such as Leyard(Planar), Unilumin, INFILED, Gloshine, Lightlink, Dicolor, LAMP, AOTO, Esdlumen, Desay, and Univiewled, and control systems providers such as Novastar, Colorlight, Magnimage, and RGBLink were all seen at the show, as well as the latest innovations in hot technolgies, inclduing Mini/Micro LED, COB Packing,5G Internet and 8K displays.

LED CHINA Live, the B2B online webcast platform launched by the LED CHINA team, received near 150,000 views over the exhibition period.

With COVID-19 travel restrictions still in place, overseas visitors were not always able to enter China and visit the exhibition in person. To provide an on-going opportunity for the industry to source, learn and interact under such circumstance, the LED CHINA Live online webcast platform was introduced. On the platform, besides the live streaming hosted by LED CHINA 2020, exhibitors presented their new products. Educational conferences and exhibition live tours were also available.

From the move-in day to the last day of LED CHINA 2020, the LED CHINA Live online presence received attention from 125 countries and regions, geberated 145,538 pageviews, and 20,172 individual visits to its webcasts.

If you missed LED China 2020, you may login to their platform anytime to check out the live replays at: https://bit.ly/3bSu4bC

Looking Forward to Seeing You Next Year April 1-3

Next year, the 2021 edition of LED CHINA, Commercial Integrated Systems China, Entertainment Design Expo, and Digital Signage China will take place April 1-3 at Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Centre. The exhibition will continue to be run as both a physical and virtual show.

