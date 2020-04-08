Show Support Go Lateral



Show Support, the Australia-wide quality crewing company, has launched Megacrew, a budget version of Show Support, with the same management team, processes, and in many cases the same top crew.

Supply and demand dictates the market, and crew can choose to work for either Show Support and Megacrew, depending on the circumstances.

Clients are feeling the pinch, so Show Support has created an emergency discount plan through Megacrew to keep their employees as busy as possible.

Advertisement

This is the cheapest rate you are likely to find for crew and in this respect, companies can still maintain compliance and good service through these troubled times on a low budget.

Megacrew is offering ‘cost price’ rates for labourers from $32.50 per hour.

Whereas Show Support specialises in live performance work, Megacrew provides labour hire in any industry, especially Expo crew, but also warehousing, promotional staff, front of house staff, road traffic controllers, MR and Fork operators, and any general labourers.

This is an emergency measure to keep Show Support’s operations active, provide clients inexpensive labour whilst safeguarding their compliance requirements, and provide industry crew regular work.

Megacrew is advertising vehicle hire, deliveries and storage space as potential services in cooperation with its partners and is expanding services into home office set ups and video conferencing installations.

Industry professionals keen to sign up should apply below as Show Support will prioritise them where possible.

crewgo.net/megacrew/recruit-signup.php

Call 1300 973 016 24/7 or email ops@showsupport.com.au





CrewGo – Personnel Management Platform

CrewGo is a complete HR package that can combine multiple softwares into one easy system and is used successfully by Show Support, Megacrew, many AV companies, and companies in other industries. It integrates perfectly with the widely-used RentalPoint inventory management software.

Companies could potentially save thousands per month by rolling everything into CrewGo and switching to cheaper providers that integrate with CrewGo such as MYOB AccountRight which handles large pay runs, balance sheets and invoicing for only $109.00 per month.

The CrewGo Staff App enables crew to log in, check in and out, add multiple breaks, update availability, mark themselves On Call, see all their job details, and meet their employment obligations with ease.

The CrewGo App and Client Portal is where clients and project managers can see all of their bookings, headshots and details of their crew, give them star ratings, leave feedback on their service, upload a crew shot and approve or edit all timesheets of staff.

Multiple staff can be signed in simultaneously, with breaks and finish times updated as the gig runs.

Everything is accessible via the smartphone app and is vastly superior to paper timesheets. The rollout has been a real hit with Show Support’s Crew Chiefs.

CrewGo Integrates with RentalPoint, MYOB, Xero, Keypay, VEVO (Working Rights Checks), ABN Lookup, Online Tax File Number Declarations, and more.





Work Health and Safety System

Immediately reduce costs by utilising the CrewGo WHS module included in your subscription.

Mobile responsive Inductions, Safe Work Method Statements, Worksite Inspections, Incident Reports and Risk Assessments are pre-filled in each job for your staff and supervisors to complete easily as required.

WHS forms are emailed to admin on completion and stored in Crew Profiles and the Forms Matrix.

For more info see https://crewgo.co



Software Development

Whether you need a website, apps, ecommerce or your own platform to assist with working from home arrangements, get in touch today.

Show Support have an extremely agile team of software developers who can get your job done under budget and fast.

They can also on-hire web and app developers to work directly with your team. Website landing pages from $199 based on customer sketches and designs.

Please get in touch to discuss software development on 1300 973 016 or email sales@crewgo.co







CX Magazine – April 2020



LIGHTING | AUDIO | VIDEO | STAGING | INTEGRATION

Entertainment technology news and issues for Australia and New Zealand

– in print and free online www.cxnetwork.com.au





















© VCS Creative Publishing







