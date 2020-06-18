ShowPro LED FusionPAR Q XII





At Harry the hirer Productions, we have literally hundreds of this fixture and its predecessors. They are a workhorse for us. We’ve been using this latest model from the range for 18 months now. Prior to that, we’d been running their predecessor for five years. As we have evolved and grown the stock, we’re replacing the older fixtures with this model.





Quite simply, they are tremendous bang-for-buck. They are a well-priced, simple fixture with a good output. As a lot of our events take place in ambient or low-level light, but not quite dark, we need fixtures with high output.





Applications



Because they’re IP65 rated, the LED FusionPAR Q XII can be put to work on almost any gig; from a basic outdoor corporate event, to lighting the launch of a building, through to big gala dinners and incentive awards. We have found ourselves rigging hundreds of these fixtures through the roof of the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre to cover the dinner tables of three thousand people.



Advertisement



Operation



It is really straightforward to set the colour temperature via the OLED screen on the back of the LED FusionPAR Q XII. If you are running them freestanding on a couple of uprights, not connected to a desk or controller, it’s simple to match them at 2700K or 3500K, right up to 6000K, which makes it really easy to use them with other fixtures.

Everyone understands the OLED screen with push button selection, and can jump into the colour temperature page and preset outputs.

When we’re deploying them in big numbers, another thing that makes them easy to deal with is their robustness. When you’re throwing around 300 of them very quickly on a three-hour bump-in, things get knocked around.

The LED FusionPAR Q XII have a diecast alloy body and are rock solid. If you were so inclined, you could kick them like a footy and they’d survive.

The onboard WDMX makes life easy for us, particularly when we are outdoors and using the LED FusionPAR Q XII to uplight trees, for example.



ShowPro LED FusionPAR Q XII



Support



With a lot of these types of fixtures on the market, it’s the sales and support that makes the big difference in what we choose to invest in. Show Technology are proactive when it comes to looking after our stock, and always help out with firmware upgrades and the like. That goes a long way when we’re turning over fixtures in volume.







ShowPro LED FusionPAR Q XII – The Specs



Lamp Source: 12 X 10W RGBW LEDs



Power Supply: 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz



Power Consumption: 104W



Ingress Protection Rating: IP65



DMX Connection: Seetronic IP65 5-pin XLR In/Out



DMX Channels: 4 / 6 / 11



Beam Angle: 24 degrees



Output: 912 LUX @ 5 metres



Dimensions: 322(L) x 305(W) x 177(H)mm



Weight: 6kg





Product Info: www.showtech.com.au/product/led-par-quad-12qx-ip65

Distributor, Australia and New Zealand: www.showtech.com.au





Simon Finlayson is the General Manager of Harry the hirer Productions, Melbourne, and is responsible for the provision of lighting, rigging, LED screens and high-end audio and visual production equipment to the largest of shows and events across Australia.











CX Magazine – June 2020



LIGHTING | AUDIO | VIDEO | STAGING | INTEGRATION

Entertainment technology news and issues for Australia and New Zealand

– in print and free online www.cxnetwork.com.au





















© VCS Creative Publishing







