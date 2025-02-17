SHURE CELEBRATES 100 YEARS OF AUDIO INNOVATION

In 2025, Shure Incorporated, a global leader in audio technology, is celebrating its 100th anniversary, marking a century of pioneering innovation, exceptional quality, and unyielding commitment to audio excellence.

THE EVOLUTION OF SHURE

S.N. Shure started the Company in downtown Chicago in 1925 selling radio parts kits. In 1932, Shure became one of only a few U.S. microphone manufacturers with the introduction of the Model 33N microphone. Since then, the Company has grown into a global technology leader, offering a diverse portfolio of game-changing wired and wireless microphones, conferencing and meeting solutions, and personal and professional listening products. Over its 100-year history, more than 50,000 different electronics products have been developed by Shure.

Shure products are now sold in more than 120 countries, and through the decades, they have been trusted and used around the world by such luminaries as Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Elvis Presley, Nelson Mandela, The Beatles, and other icons.

1951_ Advertisement for the Unidyne 55s, also known as the “Elvis Mic”

Today, Shure products are trusted by performers, content creators, AV and IT professionals, sound engineers, educators, community leaders, and music lovers across the globe in studios, on stages, on playing fields, in meeting rooms, and in everyday life.

100 YEARS OF INNOVATION

Over the past 100 years, Shure has introduced iconic products that have become staples in the audio industry. The legendary Shure SM58 microphone, known for its durability and reliability, has remained the top choice for vocal performances worldwide. The SM7B vocal microphone has equally earned a distinguished reputation, renowned in broadcast, recording, and podcasting industries.

1937_Shure catalog for microphones, for example with the Wide-Range Crystal Microphones 700A, 701A and 702A 1932_Shure becomes a microphone manufacturer with the introduction of the lightweight and affordable 33N Two Button Carbon Microphone

Shure introduced the first wireless microphone in 1953, the Vagabond 88 Wireless Mic, long before wireless technology became popular by the 1990s. The Company introduced digital wireless in 2011, and today, Shure digital wireless microphones are used across the world from the biggest sporting events and global concert tours to the top business conferences.

Here is a list of some industry firsts and notable achievements from Shure:

First Phonograph Cartridge (1937) – Shure’s development of the first phonograph cartridge established the company as a leader in high-fidelity audio.

Unidyne Microphone (1939) – The Unidyne Model 55 was the first single-element unidirectional microphone, providing better sound isolation and reducing feedback, making it a popular choice for broadcast and live performance.

First Handheld Wireless Microphone System (1953) – Shure introduced the Vagabond 88, revolutionizing the way performers and presenters operated on stage.

SM58 Microphone (1966) – The Shure SM58 became an industry standard for live vocal performance microphones, known for its durability and reliable sound quality. It is still an icon today.

First Integrated Wireless System (1990s) – The introduction of the Shure UHF (Ultra-High Frequency) wireless systems brought more reliable and higher quality wireless audio transmission, setting new standards in the industry.

Axient® Digital Wireless System (2016) – This system introduced innovative features such as interference detection and avoidance, quadversity, and advanced connectivity options, setting a new benchmark for wireless microphone performance.

MXA910 Ceiling Array Microphone (2016) – Conference rooms were changed forever with this remarkable precise audio capture option that inspired a whole new line of ceiling array microphones.

IntelliMix® Room (2020) – The first-of-its-kind audio processing software revolutionized the AV industry by optimizing audio conferencing with advanced DSP algorithms.

Shure’s commitment to revolutionizing audio has led to significant advances in wireless technology, demonstrated by the evolution of its robust and reliable wireless microphone systems such as Axient Digital. Shure advancements in wireless microphones were built on an explosion of software and networking advances, yielding more intelligent products that work more effectively and sustainably.

1928_Shure Radio catalogue from 1928

Shure’s deep experience in acoustics design and software innovation comes together in products like Shure’s AONIC line of Bluetooth headphones, professional content creation gear like the MV88+ Video Kit and MV7+ Podcast Mic, and the Company’s quickly growing enterprise communication portfolio, the Microflex® Ecosystem™, which brings award-winning audio quality to boardrooms, governments and educational institutions.

Shure also recently launched ShureCloud, a comprehensive cloud-based platform designed to streamline the management and monitoring of Shure products.

Shure features five global engineering centres dedicated to product development and software excellence: Niles, Ill., USA; Copenhagen, Denmark; Suzhou, China; Edinburgh, Scotland; Hyderabad, India.

1940_ A counter display used by Shure dealers in the 1940s, featuring the Shure “Rocket” Crystal and Uniplex Microphones

GLOBAL ASSOCIATE PRIDE

Shure’s Core Values were established by Mr. Shure when he founded the Company, and today Shure Associates all over the world continue to follow these principles:

As a Company and as individuals, we are ethical, honest, and fair in dealing with Associates, customers, and suppliers.

We manufacture products of unmatched quality, reliability, and durability.

Shure Associates show respect for one another in all circumstances.

Shure is a good corporate citizen, neighbor, and employer.

To commemorate this historic anniversary milestone, Shure is launching a series of special activities and products throughout the anniversary year including Associate and customer celebrations. More information about the history of Shure can be found at www.shure.com.

