SHURE DEBUTS NEXADYNE DYNAMIC VOCAL MICROPHONES

Major New Mic Range from Shure with Dual Transducer Technology

Shure has introduced a new era of vocal precision: the Nexadyne dynamic microphone platform with Shure Revonic Dual Transducer Technology.

Available now in cardioid and supercardioid polar patterns, Nexadyne vocal microphones achieve state-of-the-art polar pattern consistency, unparalleled noise reduction, and best-in-class professional touring performance, so sound engineers and performers can confidently provide front-row vocal clarity to every corner of the venue, every time.

“Nexadyne is the next chapter of Shure’s storied history as the leader and innovator in dynamic microphone technology,” shared Nick Wood, Senior Director, Professional Audio Products, at Shure. “With built-in acoustic signal processing, the Nexadyne platform ushers in a new era of modern live performance that engineers and vocalists can trust on stage night after night.”

Vivid, Effortless Clarity With Revonic Technology

To deliver these revolutionary benefits, the Nexadyne platform is built on Shure’s patented Revonic Dual Transducer Technology. This technology minimises the amount of time and effort required by sound engineers to make performers’ live vocals sound exceptional and cut through the mix.

Most dynamic microphones are designed with only one transducer. Breaking from the mold, Shure’s innovative Revonic Technology implements two precisely matched transducers.

These transducers work together to provide a greater range of acoustic optimisation, maximising specific frequencies and minimising unwanted noise, especially handling noise and mechanical vibration. This built-in signal processing delivers a stronger output than traditional single transducer designs, while subsequently removing the need for a traditional pneumatic shock mount and time-consuming, corrective audio editing.

Built-In Reliability Without Compromise

Implementing the benefits of perfectly matched transducers requires thorough attention to detail throughout the manufacturing process. By maintaining and surpassing the highest, stage-tested standards for every Nexadyne microphone, Shure has guaranteed optimum manufacturability for consistent performance.

As the leader in handheld microphones and a pioneer in dynamic microphone technology, Shure continues to set the standard for vocal reproduction and industry-leading build quality with the introduction of Nexadyne and Revonic Technology.

Empowering A New Era Of Precision For Vocalists And Sound Engineers

With Nexadyne premium vocal microphones, performers and sound engineers can be confident the entire audience will hear an acoustically honest representation of their performance with vivid clarity.

Vocalists using Nexadyne vocal microphones will immediately experience greater clarity and range of detail, which enables more control of vocal nuance and less time either holding back or pushing the voice too hard, no matter the size of the venue.

For engineers, Nexadyne vocal microphones achieve improved signal quality, delivering a clearer source signal to work with during the mixing process. The higher output of the microphone ensures engineers can accurately reproduce and balance the performer’s vocals in the overall mix with significantly less corrective audio processing.

Jands is the exclusive distributor of Shure in Australia, offering access to Shure’s legendary range of products and expert support and guidance. For more information visit www.jands.com.au or visit your authorised local dealer.