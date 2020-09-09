Shure SLX-D

Shure’s SLX-D Digital Wireless System is the newest addition to Shure’s digital wireless portfolio. Replacing Shure’s popular SLX system, SLX-D comes complete with new mechanical designs, exceptional audio quality, more reliable RF performance and simplified setup. The multi-faceted SLX-D Digital Wireless System provides end users with greater channel count than SLX, smart rechargeable options, and simplified ease-of-use for moments that matter most – in the classroom, Houses of Worship, corporate facilities, the hospitality sector, local governments, and more. The new system is offered in single and dual channel options. Transmitters run on standard AA batteries or an optional lithium-ion rechargeable battery solution with a dual-docking charging station.





