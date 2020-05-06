Software-based Dante for Q-SYS

QSC has announced the availability of Software-based Dante® for the Q-SYS Ecosystem. As part of its strategic partnership with Audinate, these feature licenses allow integrators to enable Dante networked audio integration on Q-SYS Core 110f processors running Q-SYS Designer Software v8.3.1 or higher. This software implementation eliminates the need for additional hardware I/O to integrate Dante into the Q-SYS audio, video & control workflow and greatly increases platform interoperability between Q-SYS and Dante-enabled devices.

“We were thrilled to work with Audinate to deliver the industry’s first software-based Dante implementation on a DSP processor,” says Trent Wagner, Audio Product Manager, QSC. “This launch delivers on our steadfast commitment to software innovation within the Q-SYS Ecosystem. Software-based Dante expands the capabilities of the Q-SYS Core 110f processor, and allows integration of Dante devices into those smaller Q-SYS systems that might have been cost prohibitive with our larger Core processors.”

“The goal of offering Dante-as-Software is to bring new, flexible ways for Dante to be deployed,” says Joshua Rush, SVP, Marketing & Products at Audinate. “QSC is a natural partner in this space as they are an industry leader in software-based strategy. The introduction of Software-based Dante in the Q-SYS Core 110f will allow the AV industry to more effectively utilize software-based solutions operating on standard computing platforms.”

Q-SYS Core 110f processors sold after March 30, 2020 will include 8×8 Dante network audio channel license (while Core 110f processors sold prior to that date can purchase the 8×8 channel license). Furthermore, all Core 110f processors are capable of licensing higher Dante channel counts options (16×16 or 32×32). Software-Based Dante for the Q-SYS Ecosystem will be available on the remaining current models of Q-SYS processors (Core 510i and Core 5200) later in 2020.

To see a live demonstration of how to integrate Software-based Dante into a meeting room scenario, please join QSC and Audinate experts in a live webinar. To learn more and register, please visit: www.qsc.com/dantewebinar. For more information on Software-based Dante for Q-SYS, please visit: www.qsc.com/dante.