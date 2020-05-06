Software-based Dante for Q-SYS

QSC has announced the availability of Software-based Dante® for the Q-SYS Ecosystem. As part of its strategic partnership with Audinate, these feature licenses allow integrators to enable Dante networked audio integration on Q-SYS Core 110f processors running Q-SYS Designer Software v8.3.1 or higher. This software implementation eliminates the need for additional hardware I/O to integrate Dante into the Q-SYS audio, video & control workflow and greatly increases platform interoperability between Q-SYS and Dante-enabled devices.
“We were thrilled to work with Audinate to deliver the industry’s first software-based Dante implementation on a DSP processor,” says Trent Wagner, Audio Product Manager, QSC. “This launch delivers on our steadfast commitment to software innovation within the Q-SYS Ecosystem. Software-based Dante expands the capabilities of the Q-SYS Core 110f processor, and allows integration of Dante devices into those smaller Q-SYS systems that might have been cost prohibitive with our larger Core processors.”
“The goal of offering Dante-as-Software is to bring new, flexible ways for Dante to be deployed,” says Joshua Rush, SVP, Marketing & Products at Audinate. “QSC is a natural partner in this space as they are an industry leader in software-based strategy. The introduction of Software-based Dante in the Q-SYS Core 110f will allow the AV industry to more effectively utilize software-based solutions operating on standard computing platforms.”
Q-SYS Core 110f processors sold after March 30, 2020 will include 8×8 Dante network audio channel license (while Core 110f processors sold prior to that date can purchase the 8×8 channel license). Furthermore, all Core 110f processors are capable of licensing higher Dante channel counts options (16×16 or 32×32). Software-Based Dante for the Q-SYS Ecosystem will be available on the remaining current models of Q-SYS processors (Core 510i and Core 5200) later in 2020.
To see a live demonstration of how to integrate Software-based Dante into a meeting room scenario, please join QSC and Audinate experts in a live webinar. To learn more and register, please visit: www.qsc.com/dantewebinar. For more information on Software-based Dante for Q-SYS, please visit: www.qsc.com/dante.
Subscribe
Published monthly since 1991, our famous AV industry magazine is free for download or pay for print. Subscribers also receive CX News, our free weekly email with the latest industry news and jobs.