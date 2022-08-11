Spyglass delivers immersive digital experience for TAUMATA 2022

The Spyglass team in New Zealand has delivered another exciting production, this time for The University of Auckland’s event TAUMATA 2022.

This year’s celebration of the University’s 2022 Distinguished Alumni Award Winners was hosted by Finlay Macdonald at ASB Waterfront Theatre.

The central feature of the main stage was an immersive 15m long digital display, set up as the three separate VuePix Infiled LED screens, measuring 5m x 4m each. The centre screen has been automated to lift up and down to allow the choir to move through for the finale, channelling a bit of Stars in Their Eyes!

The Spyglass team took the content to another level this year, with over 100 hours poured into creating some incredible graphics both for the awards sequence and the theatrical and performance sections. Content was all made in-house by Spyglass creative team.