St Kilda VIC, 17-18 February 2024

The iconic St Kilda Festival in Melbourne’s famed foreshore suburb takes over the entire area for a weekend in February. Local production company Light & Sound Solutions provide full production for six stages in total. One of these stages, the New Music stage, was graced with a ground stacked A Series system, installed, and tuned by MadisonAV’s Peter Kubow.

“The PA did a great job of creating a nice rich sound across the listening area”comments Andrew Stanley, managing director of Light & Sound Solutions. “The size and weight are good, and I think A Series will fit into the market nicely”.

“The rigging capability is great,” he continues… “It’s all integrated, which makes it so much easier. We were ground stacked at the New Music stage, but whether it’s hanging or ground stacked, you’re using the same pins.”

Having assessed the A Series’ performance throughout the festival, Andrew is open to hearing more of it. “We’re always looking for that new box,” he explains. “In the recent past JBL hasn’t been up there in the tier-one range of PAs. A Series is bringing them back into the market. It’s a fresh look, fresh sound, and represents a return to form for JBL.”