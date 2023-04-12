Supersized Digital Wallpaper Platform for Victoria Police HQ

A large-scale Digital Wallpaper platform featuring over 5.1 million pixels has been installed as a centrepiece of the new Media Centre, located at the new Victoria Police Headquarters in Docklands, Melbourne.

The new state-of-the-art purpose-built environment serves as a meeting place for police across the state with extensive collaboration and conference spaces. The new Media Centre built within the complex has been designed to help the Victorian Police get important messages to the community faster.

Broadcast Services have been appointed as a primary AV integration partner for this project, working closely with our VuePix Infiled engineers to deliver a custom solution for this specialised broadcasting environment.

“A live broadcast studio environment like this is a perfect fit for our technology. We have been supplying our lighting and visual technology for TV studios, film environment and live televised events for many years, so we understand the requirements to provide a highly reliable technology solution, which needs to be ready to go 24/7, no matter what,” explains Cuono Biviano, Managing Director of ULA Group.

The VuePix Infiled Digital Wallpaper display provides a perfect visual backdrop for press briefings, live streaming, and broadcasting. A seamless 6 meter long and 1.4m tall digital display of 1.2mm pixel pitch accommodates a custom 60˚ angle to perfectly suit the environment.

The screen has been designed to operate with a high refresh rate, in order to deliver perfect visuals for HD cameras in this broadcast environment.

The Novastar UHD Pro Processor is being utilised to manage the screen configuration as well as to run the screen content during live broadcasts.

“As a born and bred Victorian, it gives me great pleasure to see our VuePix Infiled technology being utilised with the Victorian Police, delivering important and vital messaging to the community,” concludes Cuono.