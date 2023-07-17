Support Act launches THE BUNKR backstage support at Splendour

Music charity, Support Act, has unveiled a brand new program, THE BUNKR, to offer support, connection and refuge to the busy crew, staff and artists working behind-the-scenes at Australian music festivals. It will be trialed at this week’s Splendour in the Grass from 21-23 July 2023.

THE BUNKR aims to provide a grounding haven amidst the backstage bustle of a busy music festival where artists, managers, crew and backstage workers can take a seat, have a chat and connect with free mental health and wellbeing resources.

Ash King

There will be tailored support from friendly members of the Support Act team, including in-house Psychologist, Ash King, and First Nations Community Engagement/Case Worker, Will Oui.

William Oui

Clive Miller, CEO of Support Act, explains: “Festivals are amazing experiences for everyone involved, but we know they can also be highly stressful, especially for artists, crew, managers and staff. We hope this program can provide respite for those who need it, and support for those people who need to take a minute to recharge, reconnect and restore, so they can continue to thrive in the backstage environment.”

Clive Miller

The Support Act Wellbeing Helpline is also available to anyone working in Australian music or the arts who needs someone to talk to about anything from mental health and wellbeing to career concerns, financial management and conflict resolution. The free, phone counselling service is easily accessed by calling 1800 959 500.

For further information about Support Act’s mental health and wellbeing programs and resources, visit supportact.org.au.