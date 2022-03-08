Support Act Mental Health Survey

Support Act have launched their first ever Mental Health and Wellbeing in Music and Live Performing Arts survey, in conjunction with the Centre for Social Impact Swinburne, and they want to hear from you!

They need your help to get an updated picture of the mental health and wellbeing of everyone working in music and live performing arts in Australia, the factors that are impacting your work and lives (such as COVID-19), and the kinds of supports or services that are making a difference or that you may need.

The online survey is open to anyone who works in music or the live performing arts, including musicians, songwriters, live production crew as well as managers, producers and live performing artists. All submissions will be anonymous and completely voluntary.

The survey is open until Thursday 7 April and the findings will be announced at Support Act’s Head First music industry conference discussing mental health and wellbeing on Wednesday 25 May in Sydney. A summary of the results will also be made publicly available on their website.

For further information on the survey and to take part, click here.

For more mental health resources, specifically curated for the music industry, click here.