Support Act welcomes $20m for performing arts workers

Support Act are delighted to welcome an additional $20 million in funding, announced by the Australian Government through the Office for the Arts today, to assist music industry and performing arts workers who are struggling due to the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The latest round of funding will allow them to continue to bring much-needed relief to those in the music industry who have lost work, gigs and their livelihoods due to the ongoing lockdowns and restrictions.

At the request of the Government, they will also expand their crisis relief program to include live performing arts workers, namely those working in theatre, dance and circus.

Clive Miller, CEO of Support Act, explains: “It’s a difficult time for everyone working in the creative sector at the moment and particularly those working in live performance. Lockdowns and restrictions are impacting music and performing arts workers around the country, and many are falling through the cracks when it comes to the other federal and state funds available. What’s clear is that the impacts of the Delta variant are going to be felt for quite some months and this additional support from the Government will help to ensure that more people are able to access our crisis relief and mental health and wellbeing services.”

Support Act will open applications to performing arts workers from 23 August, once theye’ve had the chance to modify their existing processes and bring on additional support staff. Please rest assured that applications from artists, artist managers, crew and music workers will continue to be processed as normal.

Support Act COVID-19 Crisis Relief Grants (formerly known as MusicKeeper / CrewKeeper) are valued at $2,000 for individuals and $2,700 for families with dependent children. The grants are available to anyone working professionally in music or the performing arts, provided they meet a set criteria.

To date, Support Act has processed 4,506 crisis relief grants to artists, artist managers, crew and music workers for a total value of $10.9m.

They have also developed and implemented life-saving mental health and wellbeing programs such as the Support Act Wellbeing Helpline, First Nations Support Line, Manager Support Hotline,Mental Health First Aid Training, Workplace Wellbeing Check-Ins, On My Mind open access webinars for both Indigenous and non-Indigenous audiences, early intervention programs Press Play and Plug In, Money Money Money financial wellbeing training, Sexual Health and Safety support and more.

The COVID-19 Crisis Relief Grant online application form, as well as other help and resources including video testimonials from our current service users, can be found on the Support Act website – supportact.org.au.

If you need someone to speak to, please call the free, 24/7 Wellbeing Helpline, Manager Support Hotline or First Nations Support Line on 1800 959 500.