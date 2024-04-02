TDC Unveils new Training Initiatives, Staff Member & Scholarship Winner

Underscoring its commitment to excellence, TDC is granting staff access to more than 100,000 free courses from over 200 training providers. It has also announced a new Training Consultant and the winner of this year’s NIDA student scholarship.

Technical Direction Company (TDC), a leading supplier of video technology and production for the Events and Entertainment Industry, has announced the expansion and revitalisation of its in-house training program, TDCT, with the engagement of Graham Henstock as its new Training Consultant.

“Technology constantly improves and evolves, and TDC is at the forefront of delivering the best possible results for our important clients, whether it be amazing visuals for events, immersive experiences, film, or theatre productions with TDC Studios,” said Drew Ferors, Head of Technical Services & Training at TDC.

Advertisement

Graham Henstock brings over 25 years of industry experience and educational expertise to the team. His diverse career spans roles as an educator, designer, consultant, arts journalist, and technical manager.

Leading the Bachelor of Fine Arts (Technical Theatre and Stage Management) course as Director at the National Institute of Dramatic Art’s (NIDA) Centre for Technology, Production, and Management, Henstock is recognised as one of Australia’s leading theatre professionals.

TDC has long collaborated with NIDA, providing students with training in stage and live performance technology such as LED screens, large-scale projection, and broadcast camera systems, as well as supplying such video technology for NIDA’s student productions throughout the year. TDC also provides an annual scholarship for eligible students taking the Diploma of Technical Services.

Advertisement

With extensive experience in independent productions and key technical roles at prestigious companies like the Melbourne Theatre Company and Sydney Theatre Company, Graham Henstock’s expertise extends across all facets of theatre and event production, characterised by creative and innovative problem-solving.

“We are committed to developing talent and ensuring our team members have access to the best training opportunities available. Graham Henstock’s knowledge and dedication to training makes him the perfect addition to our team as we enhance our own training program and empower our staff with the skills they need to succeed,” added Ferors.

Revitalised TDCT coursework includes new Learning Management System

TDC’s training initiatives provide free and continuous learning opportunities for all staff members. The recently launched in-house Learning Management System (LMS) offers secure online access to more than 100,000 courses from over 200 training providers, allowing TDC employees to pursue professional development at their own pace and convenience.

The updated TDCT coursework will be introduced to staff through the new LMS, with a combination of online modules, self-driven situational scenarios, and classroom-based learning. Graham Henstock oversees the integration of classroom and online modules, ensuring accessibility for all TDC permanent staff. He focuses on revistalising TDC’s Video Fundamentals coursework, strengthening senior technical training, and developing industry-specific project-based and soft skills.

These are fundamentals that are currently not available at the requisite level from any training provider within Australia, which is another reason why TDC has developed TDCT in-house.

“At TDC, our people are our greatest asset. Investing in their development ensures consistent project delivery for clients,” said Michael Hassett, Founder & Managing Director at TDC. “I’m excited to see Graham Henstock enhance the specialised training for TDC’s technical staff.”

Drew and Graham

The NIDA Scholarship

TDC has long collaborated with NIDA, providing students with training in stage and live performance technology, such as LED screens, large-scale projection, and broadcast camera systems, as well as supplying such video technology for NIDA’s student productions throughout the year.

It also provides an annual scholarship for eligible students enrolled in the Diploma of Live Production and Technical Services at NIDA. During the ceremony held on February 28, Anthony Arcaya was announced as this year’s recipient. Anthony will embark on an exciting secondment with TDC upon completing his course.

Anthony Arcaya hails from a first-generation immigrant family in Western Sydney, where he discovered a profound passion and sense of belonging within musical and creative circles. Engaging in live music events and volunteering in the film industry for short films and music videos, Anthony Arcaya eagerly anticipates advancing his education through NIDA’s Diploma program.

NIDA offers rigorous, practice-based training that poses financial challenges for students. The cost of living during their studies often proves the most significant hurdle for talented individuals to apply, accept, or complete their education. Despite possessing the requisite skills and aspirations, financial disparities deter many from pursuing their academic dreams.

Initiatives like the life-changing TDC scholarship intervene at a pivotal moment in student’s artistic and career journey. Just as students navigate rounds of interviews, submit major works, and audition, receiving a scholarship offer from TDC marks a transformative milestone. For numerous aspiring students, accepting an offer to study at NIDA seems an unattainable dream, but scholarships like these make it a tangible reality. They provide essential support, enabling students to fully dedicate themselves to their studies and unleash their creativity.

The impact of this scholarship, coupled with NIDA’s additional support through work placements, in-kind assistance, teaching, and equipment, is truly life changing. Such initiatives wouldn’t be feasible without the generous support from TDC, championing the aspirations of NIDA students.